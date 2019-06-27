Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD dealt with big losses; dropping 9%

  • Ripple's XRP price on Thursday is trading firmly in the red by a chunky 9%. 
  • XRP/USD suffered a big hammer blow, after attempting to retest the $0.5000 area on Wednesday. 
  • Given downside pressure, once again the psychological $0.4000 mark will be eyed for a potential retest. 

 

Spot rate:                 0.4215

Relative change:      -9.05%

High:                        0.4656

Low:                         0.4078

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.422
Today Daily Change -0.0390
Today Daily Change % -8.46
Today daily open 0.461
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.4294
Daily SMA50 0.4064
Daily SMA100 0.3635
Daily SMA200 0.3447
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.494
Previous Daily Low 0.4359
Previous Weekly High 0.4628
Previous Weekly Low 0.4082
Previous Monthly High 0.4741
Previous Monthly Low 0.2917
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.4581
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.4718
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.4332
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.4055
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.3751
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.4914
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.5218
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.5495

 

XRP/USD 15-minute chart

  • Price action via the 15-minute chart view is moving within a bearish pennant structure, subject to a potential breach. 

 

XRP/USD daily chart

  • XRP bulls failed to reclaim the $0.5000 mark, market another failure following the push higher over the weekend. 

