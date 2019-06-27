Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD dealt with big losses; dropping 9%
- Ripple's XRP price on Thursday is trading firmly in the red by a chunky 9%.
- XRP/USD suffered a big hammer blow, after attempting to retest the $0.5000 area on Wednesday.
- Given downside pressure, once again the psychological $0.4000 mark will be eyed for a potential retest.
Spot rate: 0.4215
Relative change: -9.05%
High: 0.4656
Low: 0.4078
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.422
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0390
|Today Daily Change %
|-8.46
|Today daily open
|0.461
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.4294
|Daily SMA50
|0.4064
|Daily SMA100
|0.3635
|Daily SMA200
|0.3447
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.494
|Previous Daily Low
|0.4359
|Previous Weekly High
|0.4628
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.4082
|Previous Monthly High
|0.4741
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2917
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.4581
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.4718
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.4332
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.4055
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.3751
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.4914
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5218
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5495
XRP/USD 15-minute chart
- Price action via the 15-minute chart view is moving within a bearish pennant structure, subject to a potential breach.
XRP/USD daily chart
- XRP bulls failed to reclaim the $0.5000 mark, market another failure following the push higher over the weekend.
