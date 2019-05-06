Ripple's XRP Technical Analysis: XRP/USD critical demand zone is being tested by the bears
- XRP price in the second half of the session on Wednesday is nursing losses of some 0.25%, as the price gives up $0.4000 territory.
- The bears have been in control since the high area produced late in May, up around
- The next major demand zone seen via the daily runs from 0.3900-0.3500 range.
Spot rate: 0.3969
Relative change: -0.25%
High: 0.4062
Low: 0.3924
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action breached and retested a key near-term ascending trend line of support, leaving the door open to further downside.
XRP/USD daily chart
- The price is very reliant on major demand zone, $0.3900-0.3500 holding.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.