Ripple’s XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD consolidation awaits an explosive breakout

- Ripple’s XRP failed breakout over the weekend extended the bearish action on Monday.
- After defending the support at the main trendline and $0.2560, the buyers are keen on pushing for a reversal above $0.26 (short-term resistance).
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP is sliding towards a massive breakout as technical levels align.
The minding falling wedge pattern breakout could launch the cryptoasset in a trajectory above $3.0.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
XRP must clear the descending trendline resistance for a breakout above the critical $0.28 and $0.33 barriers.
Glancing lower, XRP/USD is strongly protected in the zone between $0.24 and $0.2450.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
The 100 Simple Moving Average double-cross above the 200 SMA at $0.2574 suggests that XRP will consolidate at a higher level in the coming sessions.
An intermediate trendline break extended the bearish action on Monday but the main trendline is working as a bounce wall for the ongoing reversal.
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2587
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.49
|Today daily open
|0.2626
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2634
|Daily SMA50
|0.2876
|Daily SMA100
|0.3425
|Daily SMA200
|0.3387
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2665
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2564
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2671
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2473
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6047
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.376
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2626
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2603
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2572
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2517
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.247
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2673
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.272
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2774
