Ripple’s XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD consolidation awaits an explosive breakout

Ripple’s XRP failed breakout over the weekend extended the bearish action on Monday.

After defending the support at the main trendline and $0.2560, the buyers are keen on pushing for a reversal above $0.26 (short-term resistance).

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP is sliding towards a massive breakout as technical levels align.

The minding falling wedge pattern breakout could launch the cryptoasset in a trajectory above $3.0.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

XRP must clear the descending trendline resistance for a breakout above the critical $0.28 and $0.33 barriers.

Glancing lower, XRP/USD is strongly protected in the zone between $0.24 and $0.2450.

XRP/USD 1-hour chart

The 100 Simple Moving Average double-cross above the 200 SMA at $0.2574 suggests that XRP will consolidate at a higher level in the coming sessions.

An intermediate trendline break extended the bearish action on Monday but the main trendline is working as a bounce wall for the ongoing reversal.