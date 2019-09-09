John Isige John Isige
Ripple’s XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD consolidation awaits an explosive breakout

  • Ripple’s XRP failed breakout over the weekend extended the bearish action on Monday.
  • After defending the support at the main trendline and $0.2560, the buyers are keen on pushing for a reversal above $0.26 (short-term resistance).

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP is sliding towards a massive breakout as technical levels align.

The minding falling wedge pattern breakout could launch the cryptoasset in a trajectory above $3.0.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

XRP must clear the descending trendline resistance for a breakout above the critical $0.28 and $0.33 barriers.

Glancing lower, XRP/USD is strongly protected in the zone between $0.24 and $0.2450.

XRP/USD 1-hour chart

The 100 Simple Moving Average double-cross above the 200 SMA at $0.2574 suggests that XRP will consolidate at a higher level in the coming sessions.

An intermediate trendline break extended the bearish action on Monday but the main trendline is working as a bounce wall for the ongoing reversal.

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2587
Today Daily Change -0.0039
Today Daily Change % -1.49
Today daily open 0.2626
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2634
Daily SMA50 0.2876
Daily SMA100 0.3425
Daily SMA200 0.3387
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2665
Previous Daily Low 0.2564
Previous Weekly High 0.2671
Previous Weekly Low 0.2473
Previous Monthly High 0.6047
Previous Monthly Low 0.376
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2626
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2603
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2572
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2517
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.247
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2673
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.272
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2774

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

