Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD bulls hit by big barrier within $0.3000 region

- Ripple's XRP price on Thursday is trading heavily in the red by some 9%.
- XRP/USD price action broke out from a bearish pennant structure and is heading for a retest.
- The bulls ran into a heavy supply area within the big pychological $0.3000 price mark.
Spot rate: 0.2863
Relative change: -9.05%
High: 0.3137
Low: 0.2827
XRP/USD daily chart
- A harsh rejection was seen after the bulls had led the price back into the $0.3000 territory.
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
- Via the 60-minute chart view, a demand zone can be seen running from $0.2900 - 0.2850, preventing further selling pressure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
