Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD a daily closure above $0.3000 is critical

- Ripple's XRP price is trading with the green by some 3.50% in the session on Monday.
- XRP/USD is running towards is fifth consecutive week in the green, as the price continues to recover.
- The big psychological $0.3000 is the gateway to greater heights for the bulls.
XRP/USD weekly chart
The price is on a run north, after taking a beating from June to September, bulls looking to solidify recovery run.
XRP/USD daily chart
Price action via the daily chart view is moving within an ascending channel structure, also viewable as a potential bearish flag.
Spot rate: 0.3052
Relative change: +3.45%
High: 0.3100
Low: 0.2960
