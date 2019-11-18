Ripple’s Xpring is just getting started: Develops new XRP mainstream adoption strategies

- Xpring envisions XRP being used by financial institutions, companies and individuals.
- Investment in both companies and teams using XRP is now more streamlined.
The push for increased integration of cryptocurrencies into the mainstream payment system has been on all the crypto providers’ priority list. For instance, Xpring the fundraising branch of Ripple is developing new strategies to ensure that XRP mainstream adoption is not just a dream but a reality.
Xpring’s executive, Ethan Beard recently revealed the two strategies in an interview Abra. The first, is tailored on bringing in the financial institutions while the second targets XRP’s use by any firm or individual. Beard explained:
“I think one way to think about what we’re building is we have almost a top-down strategy that is working directly with financial institutions, providing them enterprise software that’s already customized for their world, and lets them tap into the power of XRP.
Then we have kind of a bottom’s-up strategy where we’re looking just at starting with XRP and other cryptocurrency and then focusing on developers and letting them integrate XRP and integrate cryptocurrency into their applications. It seems to me that at some point they meet. How and where they meet is kind of unclear…”
Xpring in a bid to push for this adoption has set aside $500 million to support firms and teams using XRP and the XRP ledger.
