- Ripple’s new flagship product ODL can work as a piece cut out disregarding XRP infrastructure.
- Ripple aims at toppling Swift as the world’s most used cross-border funds transfer platform.
The Chief Technology Officer at Ripple, David Schwartz in a recent tweet said the company’s product, On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) has the ability to function without XRP infrastructure. ODL is Ripple’s blockchain payments platform utilized mainly for cross-border transactions while allowing companies to create liquidity even in new markets.
“ODL can work with a piece cut out. One-piece would be cut out if the sender had XRP already. One-piece would be cut out if the recipient will accept XRP. If both apply, it’s just an XRP payment."
Schwartz continued:
We chose to do fiat first foe a few reasons, but the biggest one is that it can work with no XRP infrastructure at all, so could be deployed fastest. Then we could use XRP where it could provide the most impact with a ready supply of customers and payments to tap into.”
ODL is Ripple’s for xRapid payments product that has been performing incredibly well since its rebrand and launch. MoneyGram is already using ODL to power some of its payments corridors. Ripple aims to open more payment corridors in 2020.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto scary movie on the panel
At the same time that the bears on Wall Street showed their ability to break the irrational euphoria, some selling appeared in a crypto market that had already been pointing to a rapid fall for days, allowing it to emerge from the lethargy in which it was.
XRP/USD eyes $0.20 amid broad-based crypto recovery
Ripple price, for the first time in two weeks broke the support at $0.20. The declines were in tandem with Bitcoin’s rejection from $10,000 to levels close to $9,000.
ETH/USD unrelenting journey to $280
The cryptocurrency market is painted with a large green-coated brush. The widespread bullish momentum is happening after almost two weeks of calm in the market.
LTC/USD recovery targets at $45.50
Litecoin (LTC) recovered from Thursday's low at $42.12 and settled above $44.00 by press time; LTC/USD has gained 2.2% on Thursday, and lost over 4% of its value on a day-to-day basis, moving in sync with the market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.