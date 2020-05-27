- Ripple’s CEO urges the regulators to lean on digital currencies.
- XRP/USD attempts the recovery from the pivotal $0.1900.
Ripple supports regulation
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse urged the United States regulators to speed up the development of digital currencies. The expert warned that the country may lose its status of the global leader of innovations and fall behind China in terms of cryptocurrency developments.
U.S. regulators: now is the time to step up and lean into digital currencies. Remaining complacent is actually setting us back, while China’s grip on both crypto and fiat payments becomes stronger, he wrote on Twitter recently.
Notably, China promises to launch its digital currency by the 2022 Winter Olympics, according to the recent report published by PBOC. FXStreet has already reported that the Chinese central bank launches the pilot project for its digital currency four cities including Shenzhen, Suzhou, Chengdu, and the Xiongan.
Meanwhile, the USA has neither regulatory guidelines regarding cryptocurrency nor clear plans for the creation of the digital dollar.
Garlinghouse supports the idea of the crypto space regulation. Moreover, he emphasized that Ripple was eager to build closer ties with lawmakers and work in tandem with regulators.
XRP/USD: Technical picture
Ripple’s XRP sell-off stopped short of $0.1900. The digital asset used this psychological barrier as a jumping-off ground and moves towards $0.1950 by press time. Despite the recovery, the coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday. Ripple’s market value reached $8.6 billion, which makes it the fourth largest digital asset.
On the intraday charts, XRP’s recovery is limited by $0.2000. This psychological is reinforced by 1-hour SMA100 and the upper line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.2030 (Fibo retracement for the downside move from February 2020 high). This area limited the upside momentum since the middle of May.
On the downside, the setbacks are likely to be limited by $0.1900. the next strong support is created by $0.1850. the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band and the lowest level of the week make it a hard nut to crack for the bears.
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Altcoin offensive for market share
The war for crypto market dominance between Bitcoin and Ethereum continues. Ether follows its offensive, and after yesterday's small setback, today it renews its assault and moves quickly upwards looking for the first target at the 9.7% market share level.
ETH/USD: Ethereum is grossly undervalued, Blockfyre’s research reveals
Ethereum (ETH) is grossly undervalued at the current levels, according to the study performed by the crypto research firm Blockfyre. The team outlined at least four factors to support their conclusions.
XRP/USD bulls start strong as the price trends inside the green Ichimoku cloud
XRP/USD continues to consolidate below the $0.20-level. The SMA 50 is about to cross over the SMA 20 to chart a bearish cross. The MACD shows that the market momentum remains bearish.
BCH/USD continues to trend in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band
BCH/USD has had a bullish start to Wednesday following a bearish Tuesday. William’s %R has bounced up from the oversold zone following Wednesday’s bullish price action.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen
Bitcoin attempted a recovery towards $10,000 but ended up at $9,100. The first digital asset printed the second red candle on a weekly chart. It is an alarming signal for the long-term bull as BTC may be vulnerable to deeper losses.