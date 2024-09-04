- Ripple traders realized $330 million in profits on September 1, the largest single profit-taking event in twelve months.
- XRP crumbles under selling pressure, slips to $0.5326, new monthly low for the altcoin.
- XRP trades at $0.5517 at the time of writing, erasing 1% value on the day.
Ripple (XRP) traders have taken large-scale profits on their holdings at the beginning of September. The mass profit-taking contributed to selling pressure on the native token of the XRP Ledger.
XRP slipped to a monthly low of $0.5326 early on September 4.
Daily digest market movers: Ripple crumbles under massive selling pressure in September
- Data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment shows a large positive spike in the Network Realized Profit/Loss metric. This metric tracks the net realized profit/loss of all traders on a given day.
- On September 1, XRP trades realized $330 million in profits, but since then profit-taking has slowed down.
XRP Network Realized Profit/Loss vs. price
- Transaction volume has dipped to a low of 434 million XRP, per Santiment data. On September 1, Ripple transaction volume peaked at 3.18 billion XRP and has declined since then.
- The decline in transaction volume is likely a sign of slowing demand among market participants. This supports a bearish thesis for the altcoin.
Technical analysis: XRP could sweep liquidity at $0.51
XRP is likely to extend losses to the August 6 high of $0.5188. The decline would mark a 6.27% correction from the current price level. XRP could sweep support at $0.50, a key level for the altcoin since mid-July.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows red histogram bars under the neutral line. This implies negative underlying momentum in the XRP price trend.
XRP/USDT daily chart
A daily candlestick close above the upper boundary of the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $0.5188 and $0.5785 could invalidate the bearish thesis. In that case, XRP could rally toward the psychologically important $0.60 level.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
