- Ripple price gets underpinned in ASIA PAC trading at $0.31.
- XRP price seeks direction as investors are sidelined.
- Expect sideways trading with the summer lull in full effect in-between the $0.30 - $0.37 tight range.
Ripple (XRP) price ranges between a narrow bandwidth as the woes in global markets are muting any potential upside moves. With all the bearish elements, one would think that XRP price could only go in one direction, which is down, but bulls are defending the range and are underpinning price action at $0.30 and above. As the summer is almost in its first quarter, expect to see this range going forward for the rest of July as it is clear that both bulls and bears are happy to defend these barriers for now, pointing to a hibernation period for both parties as some well-deserved rest and vacation is set to kick in.
XRP price perfect for a range trading approach
Ripple price has had a very choppy first part of the year, seeking calm waters going into the second half of 2022. With summer holidays looming, volume and volatility will start to die down, offering some good trading opportunities for those who like calm trading days and trade only at clear-cut signals. One of those signals can be found in XRP price action, which got underpinned this morning in the ASIA PAC session as price action dropped to $0.3066 before getting scooped up by bulls.
XRP price also sees that uptick materialising in the Relative Strength Index, which is showing a little nudge to the upside. This proves that bulls are present around $0.30-$0.31, a perfect area to enter for a long time. On the way up, the first big cap to run into is at $0.36, with the 55-day Simple Moving Average holding some bearish power and a nice 18% profit in the range trade. The next level to the upside would be $0.3710, a pivotal mark holding 22% gains.
XRP/USD Daily chart
It is a bit of a waiting game for the bears before price action pops back up towards the mentioned $0.36 or $0.37 resistance. Bears will use both handles for an average-in and start shorting, which should trigger a drop in price action towards $0.30, where bulls will be met. This way, the summer weeks can pass by, and both bears and bulls have a chance to book some averaged 20% gains both ways, keeping everybody happy before the September mayhem kicks in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Can CPI announcement trigger another crypto market sell-off?
Bitcoin price has formed an extremely bearish setup that could trigger a sell-off not just for itself but the entire market as well.
France could get Digital Euro in 2023, kicks off second stage of CBDC experiments
Banque de France wants a working wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) to go live as early as 2023. The central bank digital currency is expected to be a digital version of France's sovereign currency, the Euro.
Ethereum price repeats history due to these two hurdles
Ethereum price remains subdued by not one but two significant hurdles that have prevented an ascent for the past two months. The recent rejection comes due to a confluence of two outcomes, which has pushed ETH lower and could result in a further descent.
How to navigate this Solana price breakout and market manipulation?
Solana price has ended its coiling up phase that lasted for more than a month. The sudden spike in selling pressure over the last three days, triggered a breakout, indicating that a further downswing is plausible.
Warning: 150,000 Bitcoin tokens about to flood the market could trigger sell-off
Bitcoin price is attempting to move higher against a massive cluster of resistance levels, all of which are working to stop its bullish momentum. Investors need to be careful trading around this level as it could witness some serious volatility in the market.