Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD on the course of having three straight bearish days in a row

- XRP/USD is currently priced at $0.309 as bears take control of the market.
- The 4-hour chart shows that the SMA 50 curve is about to cross over the SMA 20.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD daily chart is on the course of having three straight bearish days and is currently consolidating in a flag formation. Currently, XRP/USD is priced at $0.309. The price is trending below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20), SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows decreasing bullish momentum. The Elliot oscillator shows 14 straight bullish sessions.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour XRP/USD price was trending in the green Ichimoku cloud before it had a bearish breakout. The SMA 50 curve has crossed over the SMA 20 curve, which is a bearish signal. The Elliot oscillator for the 4-hour chart is in stark contrast to the daily chart. The Elliot indicator here shows 15 straight bearish sessions of increasing intensity.
XRP/USD hourly chart
The hourly chart is trending below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The second last sessions broke past the support provided by the SMA 20 curve. The 20-day Bollinger jaw is narrowing, which indicates decreasing market volatility. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 40.
Key Levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.3087
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.80
|Today daily open
|0.3112
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.317
|Daily SMA50
|0.3623
|Daily SMA100
|0.3723
|Daily SMA200
|0.3447
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.316
|Previous Daily Low
|0.3068
|Previous Weekly High
|0.3235
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2991
|Previous Monthly High
|0.4196
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.3103
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.3125
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.3067
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.3022
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2975
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.3158
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.3205
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.325
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
