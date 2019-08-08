Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD on the course of having three straight bearish days in a row

XRP/USD is currently priced at $0.309 as bears take control of the market.

The 4-hour chart shows that the SMA 50 curve is about to cross over the SMA 20.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD daily chart is on the course of having three straight bearish days and is currently consolidating in a flag formation. Currently, XRP/USD is priced at $0.309. The price is trending below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20), SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows decreasing bullish momentum. The Elliot oscillator shows 14 straight bullish sessions.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour XRP/USD price was trending in the green Ichimoku cloud before it had a bearish breakout. The SMA 50 curve has crossed over the SMA 20 curve, which is a bearish signal. The Elliot oscillator for the 4-hour chart is in stark contrast to the daily chart. The Elliot indicator here shows 15 straight bearish sessions of increasing intensity.

XRP/USD hourly chart

The hourly chart is trending below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The second last sessions broke past the support provided by the SMA 20 curve. The 20-day Bollinger jaw is narrowing, which indicates decreasing market volatility. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 40.

Key Levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.3087 Today Daily Change -0.0025 Today Daily Change % -0.80 Today daily open 0.3112 Trends Daily SMA20 0.317 Daily SMA50 0.3623 Daily SMA100 0.3723 Daily SMA200 0.3447 Levels Previous Daily High 0.316 Previous Daily Low 0.3068 Previous Weekly High 0.3235 Previous Weekly Low 0.2991 Previous Monthly High 0.4196 Previous Monthly Low 0.2835 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.3103 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.3125 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.3067 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.3022 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2975 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.3158 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.3205 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.325



