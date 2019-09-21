Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD has a bullish start to Saturday following two straight bearish days

- XRP/USD has gone up from $0.294 to $0.296 as it looks to re-enter the $0.30-zone.
- The daily chart faces strong resistance at $0.314.
XRP/USD daily chart
After getting thwarted at the $0.314 resistance line, the bulls lost momentum and the bears were able to take XRP/USD down to $0.294, over the last two days. However, the bulls have taken the price back up to $0.296 in the early hours of Saturday. The price is trending above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves, while it is below the SMA 200 curve. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator was trending in the overbought zone before it dropped to 64.
XRP/USD four-hour chart
The four-hour chart shows us that XRP/USD has had a bullish breakout from the triangle formation. The 20-day Bollinger Jaw has narrowed, indicating decreasing market volatility. The four-hour price is trending below the SMA 20 curve. The Elliott Oscillator shows us five straight bearish sessions of increasing intensity.
XRP/USD hourly chart
The hourly XRP/USD chart is trending inside the green Ichimoku Cloud and has found resistance at the SMA 50 curve. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows increasing bullish momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
