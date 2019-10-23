Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD consolidates in flag formation after failing at the $0.30 zone

XRP/USD drops below the upward trending line.

Hourly XRP/USD chart dipped below the red Ichimoku cloud.

XRP/USD daily chart

The XRP/USD price failed around the $0.30 zone on 17th October and has settled around the $0.29 level. The price has been consolidating horizontally in a flag formation and has dropped below the upward trending line. The price is floating above the 20-day and 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20 and SMA 50) curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates a reversal of bullish momentum.

XRP/USD four-hour chart

The two latest sessions have dropped the four-hour XRP/USD chart below the support provided by the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened a bit, which indicates increasing market volatility. The four-hour chart had earlier encountered resistance at the upper 20-day Bollinger curve. The Elliott Oscillator has had two straight bearish sessions following six consecutive bullish sessions.

XRP/USD hourly chart

The hourly chart dropped into the red Ichimoku cloud after failing at the $0.296 level. After two hours, XRP/USD peeked above the red Ichimoku cloud, before the latest session dropped the price below the cloud. Currently, the $0.287 support level is keeping the hourly price up. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 32.30, right next to the oversold territory.

Key Levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.2901 Today Daily Change -0.0009 Today Daily Change % -0.31 Today daily open 0.291 Trends Daily SMA20 0.2765 Daily SMA50 0.268 Daily SMA100 0.2816 Daily SMA200 0.3285 Levels Previous Daily High 0.3034 Previous Daily Low 0.2878 Previous Weekly High 0.3041 Previous Weekly Low 0.2718 Previous Monthly High 0.327 Previous Monthly Low 0.2168 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2938 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2974 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2847 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2785 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2692 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.3003 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.3096 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.3158



