XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bulls retained control of the market as the price went up from $0.2645 to $0.2721 in the early hours of Saturday. The price is trending in a downward channel formation and hovering inside the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band. The Elliott Oscillator has had 12 straight red sessions, dropping from 0.048 to -0.0115. This indicates that the overall market sentiment is still bearish.

William’s %R has crept out of the oversold zone and is currently trending around -74. XRP/USD daily chart has strong resistance levels at $0.2864 (SMA 20) and $0.3017. On the downside, we have two healthy support levels at $0.2589 (SMA 50) and $0.2447.

Key levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.2717 Today Daily Change -0.0003 Today Daily Change % -0.11 Today daily open 0.272 Trends Daily SMA20 0.2888 Daily SMA50 0.2559 Daily SMA100 0.224 Daily SMA200 0.2163 Levels Previous Daily High 0.2734 Previous Daily Low 0.2603 Previous Weekly High 0.2922 Previous Weekly Low 0.2547 Previous Monthly High 0.2608 Previous Monthly Low 0.1729 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2684 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2653 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2637 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2554 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2505 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2769 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2818 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2901



