Ripple Sentiment Analysis: What will a trustless two-way bridge between Ripple and Ethereum mean?

- Ripple funded blockchain project Flare plan to link Ripple and Ethereum ecosystem could reap massive benefits for XRP.
- Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple’s CEO is positive that this bridge will increase XRP’s utility.
Flare Networks, a blockchain project currently funded by Ripple, the company behind the issuance of XRP is proposing the development of a trustless two-way bridge that will link Ripple and Ethereum ecosystems. Flare is the company that is tasked with integrating smart contracts functionality to the XRP Ledger. It was funded by Ripple following a couple of years of being in development within the blockchain industry.
The team at Flare have faced challenges trying to add smart contracts into the XRP Ledger. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel if the proposed bridge between Ripple and Ethereum is approved.
The XRPL could easily become a scaling platform for decentralized applications which will see higher transaction throughput achieved. In addition, the XRP Ledger would increase its use cases and utility. The CEO of Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse recently echoed Flare’s efforts saying:
From my point of view, Flare is combining the best of XRP (very fast settlement), Ethereum (smart contracts), and Avalanche (for consensus) which helps extend XRP’s utility and allows developers to create smart contracts for new use cases like lending and DeFi.
Indeed what Flare is proposing could be significant for Ripple. XRP continues lose out on the decentralized finance craze yet it presents itself as the crypto that easily bridges traditional banking and crypto. Whether, Flare will get a go ahead to develop this bridge is something we will have to wait and see but its significance to XRP remains massive.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin bulls lick wounds, Ethereum and Ripple paralyzed
BTC/USD explored the area below $11,300 during early Asian hours and touched the intraday low of $11,255 before the recovery started. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,392.
Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates above the $0.275-level
XRP/USD bears have strayed in control of the market for two straight days. The price has dropped from $0.2765 to $0.2753 as it keeps trending in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD resumes the recovery, still capped by $400.00
Ethereum's ETH stopped the sell-off on approach to $387.00. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $391.00, down over 4% since the start of the day. The upside momentum may be short-lived as the RSI ...
LINK/USD bulls make a comeback following three bearish days
LINK/USD bulls made a comeback following three consecutive bearish days. The price has gone up from $14.27 to $14.53 as it trends in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band. The MACD shows increasing ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.