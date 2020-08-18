Ripple Sentiment Analysis: The days for accumulating XRP below $1.00 are numbered – popular crypto analyst predicts

- Ripple set to hit $8 and then $14 based on the Elliot Wave theory as highlighted by “JOKER,” a popular analyst.
- The On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) transactions make up a fifth of the total RippleNET volume.
According to “JOKER” (not his real name), a renowned cryptocurrency analyst and definitely an XRP bull, the third-largest cryptoasset is soon heading to $14. According to a recent tweet by the analyst, “the days to accumulate XRP below $1 are numbered.”
I won't be surprised to see #XRPUSD at $14.— JOKER (@KiaCrypto) August 14, 2020
The days to accumulate #xrp below $1 is numbered.
DT-399 algo triggered the buy signal on the daily chart. The last time #xrp pumped to $3.
Given the Elliot waves theory, wave 3 can target $8 and Wave 5 targets $14. #XRPCommunity pic.twitter.com/06x4Kyo6JM
Ripple price on Monday extended the bullish action above $0.30. The bullish leg stepped above $0.32 and tested the resistance at $0.3250 before a reversal came into the picture. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is trading at $0.3150 amid a struggle by the bulls to build on the gains above $0.30 and reclaim the ground beyond $0.32.
XRP dominates transactions on RippleNet
As XRP price recovers in tandem with other major coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum, apparently 20% of all the transactions recorded on RippleNet are supported by On-Demand Liquidity (ODL). According to Ripple’s CEO Brad Garlinghouse, ODL transaction volume increased 11 times in just one year. Garlinghouse took to Twitter in response to an article on Financial Times that claimed that Ripple is going back to the drawing board after not being able to gain traction with commercial banks.
Indeed, there are a number of strategic Ripple partners that have refused to go anywhere near XRP like Santander Bank, however, there are many more banks and payments providers such as MoneyGram and FlashFX that have embraced the cryptocurrency fully.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
