There is no big changes in the Crypto market from yesterday. We are still looking for more downside pressure on most of the coins, but there's a chance for a slow and sideways consolidation before we will see more weakness.
Looking at the Bitcoin Dominance chart, we can see a sharp recovery back above channel resistance line, which suggests a bigger recovery at least in three waves. Well, seems like ALTcoins will probably stay weaker than Bitcoin in the next couple of days/weeks, so in a bear market, ALTcoins may lose more.
Bitcoin dominance intraday Elliott Wave analysis
Ripple, XRPUSD looks to have a completed (A)-(B)-(C) correction in wave 2, so be aware of a bearish continuation within wave 3 as part of a five-wave cycle, especially if the price dips below 0.75 bearish confirmation level. In case if suddenly jumps back above 0.95 level, then alternatively next resistance for 2 can be in the 1.10 – 1.20 area.
Ripple intraday Elliott Wave analysis
This hedge fund poured over $456 million into Ethereum in a week as ETH price dipped
While Ethereum price has risen significantly this year, the token has recently suffered several periods of volatility lately, reaching a swing low at $3,675. Ethereum fear and greed index is displaying a reading of 34, indicating fear which suggests that the token may be slightly oversold.
Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT stabilizes for a 20% rally
Polkadot price has tagged the $24.84 support floor twice, suggesting that the bulls are building up momentum. Investors can expect DOT to see a quick 20% run-up to $30.89 from its current position. If the altcoin sets up a swing low below $24.35, the bullish thesis will face invalidation.
US Senator Sherrod Brown warns stablecoin investors could end up losing all of their money
Brown stated in a Senate Banking Committee hearing that stablecoins are neither decentralized nor transparent. He further warned investors that they could lose all of their money in stablecoins.
Chainlink primed for a short squeeze that catapults LINK to $26
Chainlink price action, like the majority of the cryptocurrency market, has suffered some intense sell-offs and moves into possible bear market territory. Buyers have been able to stave off a clear bear market level within the Ichimoku system.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.