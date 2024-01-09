- Ripple price has refused to gain momentum despite broader market optimism instigated by possible spot BTC ETF approvals.
- XRP could extend the fall by 2% to find support at $0.5442 before a possible correction.
- The bearish thesis will be invalidated once XRP price breaks and closes above the descending trendline around $0.6500 level.
After the July victory in the Ripple versus SEC case, sentiment has shifted for XRP. This can be seen not only in the chatter on crypto-related social media but also moves by institutions like Grayscale, among others, showing confidence in the regulatory clarity surrounding the payments token.
Also Read: XRP price hit a three-year low against Bitcoin as fears of Spot BTC ETF rejection span the market
XRP accounts for nearly $10 million of Grayscale’s GDLC fund
Ripple (XRP) price continues to falter, losing strength despite broader market cheer ahead of possible spot BTC ETF approvals. The gloom comes despite XRP accounting for nearly $10 million (2.39%) of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap (GDLC) index fund of $400 million.
GDLC index fund
It comes after Grayscale re-added XRP to its index fund following a two-year pause. Notably, the asset management firm had plucked out XRP from its fund in 2020 when the SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple. With the re-addition, the asset manager effectively acknowledges regulatory clarity surrounding XRP, coming on the back of US District Judge Analisa Torres declaring XRP “only a security when sold to institutional customers” in July 2023.
Ripple price outlook amid heated spot BTC ETF narrative
Ripple (XRP) price continues to consolidate below the critical level of $0.5784, formerly an important support. With this level acting as a resistance, the payment token is sitting on robust support due to the lower band of the Bollinger indicator at $0.5512 and the horizontal line at $0.5442.
The trajectory of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moving south points to a falling momentum, which coupled with the red histogram bars of the Awesome Oscillator (AO) in negative territory accentuates the bearish thesis.
Increased selling pressure could see XRP price descend further to test the $0.5442 support before a potential bounce in favor of the north. A break and close below this level could see Ripple price retest the Fair Value Gap (FVG) extending between $0.4927 and $0.5111.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if investors seize the opportunity to buy XRP on the dip, Ripple price could push north, flipping the $0.5784 blockade into a support floor. Further north, the remittance token’s market value could confront the centerline of the Bollinger indicator at $0.6065.
In a highly bullish case, the gains could extend for XRP price to overcome the resistance due to the descending trendline and tag the upper band of the Bollinger indicator at $0.6617. This would set the pace for Ripple price to collect the sell-side liquidity residing above as it jolts to the $0.7000 psychological level. A decisive move above $0.6500 would invalidate the bearish thesis.
The fact that Ripple price tagged the aforementioned FVG during the January 2 crash suggests that there is no effective downward pull on XRP, also accentuating the bullish supposition.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price might extend recovery with massive drop in supply on exchanges
Shiba Inu, one of the largest meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, has noted a decline in its token supply on exchanges in the past six months. SHIB supply on exchanges hit its lowest level since July 2023 and typically this is considered a bullish sign for Shiba Inu price recovery.
Bitcoin Spot ETF applicant BlackRock is ready to get the show on the road, amends S-1 filing within 24 hours
Bitcoin Spot ETF filers are engaged in a fee war, offering competitive rates to attract capital. Bitwise Invest offers the lowest fee at 0.24%, while GrayScale is set to charge the highest fee at 1.5%.
Cosmos community votes on proposal to push ATOM toward zero minimum inflation
The Cosmos (ATOM) community is voting on a proposal to set the minimum inflation rate at 0% a month after approving to reduce the maximum inflation level to 10%. Inflation is the reduction in the underlying asset's value as its circulating supply increases.
Uniswap price could plummet as UNI held on exchanges exceeds $420 million
Uniswap supply on exchanges is inching closer to a six-month high, increasing the potential selling pressure on UNI. Uniswap announced the official completion of over $1.7 billion in swaps on January 3.
Bitcoin: Analyzing possible short term implication of probable spot ETF approval on BTC price
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains within the weekly supply zone, with a bold attempt to shatter its mean threshold proving premature. It comes amid an overly cautious market spot and perpetual traders both waiting to play their hand after a decision from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs).