Ripple price set for a bullish breakout over the weekend as tailwinds persist

- Ripple price tests $0.8390 again, break to the upside possible.
- XRP sees bulls entering at current levels as RSI ticks higher.
- Expect a bullish breakout today or over the weekend when some headwinds start to fade.
Ripple (XRP) price still sees bullish momentum building as $0.8390 is tested. Some minor headwinds in global markets are keeping a lid on the bullish breakout. Expect investors to keep entering at current levels, preparing for a pop towards $1.0 over the weekend.
XRP price could hit $1.0 over the weekend
Ripple price is still range trading between $0.78 and $0.84. Investors are using the zone for a fade-in trade opportunity as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is ticking up with buying volume outperforming selling. Currently, a few headwinds in global markets are keeping further price action to the upside muted. When those fade, expect investors to pull the trigger, and XRP to push higher.
XRP price looks set to break above $0.88 and face its first genuine hurdle with the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.95. The 200-day SMA will be a crucial element to crack, as a break above will be seen as an uptrend signal, attracting even more buyers into the rally. With the MA overcome, the rally should steam on towards $1.05, with the 55-day SMA just below. Expect those levels to get hit around the end of the weekend or the beginning of next week.
XRP/USD daily chart
That may be as far as the rally gets as XRP bulls will face a tough resistance at $1.09 where both the monthly pivot and a historical support level are situated. Expect profit taking at that level as well asat $1.05 and the 55-day SMA. Should global markets start to weigh with headwinds, there is a risk of no bullish breakout at all. To the downside we have $0.78 and $0.63 where there may be a rebound off the blue descending trend line.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Decentraland profit-taking to continue with MANA price diving to $2.75
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Decentraland price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate MANA’s downtrend.
Ripple price set for a bullish breakout over the weekend as tailwinds persist
Ripple (XRP) price still sees bullish momentum building as $0.8390 is tested. Some minor headwinds in global markets are keeping a lid on the bullish breakout. Expect investors to keep entering at current levels, preparing for a pop towards $1.0 over the weekend.
Justin Sun retires from Tron Foundation, price crashes in response to founder’s exit
Justin Sun, the founder of Tron has announced his retirement from the altcoin’s foundation, claiming that TRX is now completely decentralized.
Sandbox price could crash 20% as SAND fails to set a higher high
Sandbox price failed to breakout higher after consolidating between two levels recently. As a result, SAND is retracing to a crucial support level and is likely to continue heading lower.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.