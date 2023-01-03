- XRP price shows a comeback after a brutal sell-off on Monday.
- A continuation of this uptrend could propel the remittance token to retest $0.371.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis will occur if Ripple flips the $0.316 support level into a resistance level.
XRP price has been struggling compared to other altcoins, but the worst seems to be over for now. The recent sell-off has washed off the weak bullish hands, providing smart investors with a chance to accumulate. As a result, Ripple bulls are likely to enjoy a quick run-up soon.
XRP price shoots for the stars
XRP price shed 11% in under an hour on January 2, which allowed market makers to collect the sell-stop liquidity below the $0.316 support level. Since this move was followed by a quick recovery above the said level, it signaled a manipulation move to quell the weak holders and provide long-term holders or smart money to accumulate.
As a result, XRP price has recovered 16% from the $0.30 bottom formed on January 2. As the remittance token hovers around $0.347, investors can expect this uptrend to continue with the backing of the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which has managed to shoot past the midpoint and hold above it.
This resurgence in buying pressure will likely inflate XRP price to revisit the immediate hurdle at $0.374. However, in some cases, Ripple bulls could blow past this barrier and revisit the equal highs formed at roughly $0.400.
XRP/USDT 4-hour chart
While the outlook for bulls looks plausible, investors need to pay attention to Bitcoin price. A sudden downtrend for the big crypto will be reflected by other altcoins, including Ripple. Additionally, a breakdown of the $0.316 support level that flips it into a resistance level will invalidate the bullish thesis by producing a lower low.
In such a case, XRP price could revisit the $0.288 support level, where buyers can regroup and attempt another recovery rally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
