Ripple price prediction: $0.30 attracts XRP/USD like a magnet – Confluence Detector

- XRP/USD bulls are losing initiative as the coin slips back to $0.30.
- The critical resistance is created by $0.31 handle.
Ripple’s XRP is hovering at $0.3000 with the bearish momentum gaining traction. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is moving along the upside trend line from September 26 low. A sustainable move above this barrier will negate the short-term bullish scenario.
Ripple's market value is registered at $13.1 billion. The coin has gained 2% on a day-to-day basis.
Ripple’s XRP confluence levels
Looking technically, $0.30 is the pivotal level for XRP/USD. The coin has been moving back and forth for several days, while the attempts to settle above the critical handle proved to be futile. Currently, several strong technical barriers cluster both above and below the price. Let's have a closer look at them.
Resistance levels
$0,3000 - $0.3100 - resistance area packed with technical barriers, including 61.8% and 38/2% Fibo retracement daily, the middle line of one-hour Bollinger Band, the upper line of four-hour Bollinger Band;
$0,3100 - the upper boundary of the resistance range is strengthened by the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band, Pivot Point one-day Resistance 2, the highest level of the previous week
$0,3170 - Pivot Point one-day Resistance 2, Pivot Point one-month Resistance 1
$0.3270 - SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) daily, the highest level of the previous month
Support levels
$0.2950 - Pivot Point one-day Support 1, the lowest level of the previous day
$0.2880 - 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly
$0.2730 - SMA50 daily, 61.8% Fibo retracement weekly.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
