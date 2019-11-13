Ripple price overview: XRP/USD triangle breakout fails to materialize

- Ripple’s falling triangle breakout loses momentum within a whisker of the 50 SMA resistance.
- Ripple price consolidation to last longer especially is the technical picture remains the same.
XRP is also in the red on the third day of this week’s trading. The Asian trading session has been characterized by bearish action where Ripple kicked off the day at $0.2722 but touched an intraday low of $0.2704. A slightly bullish leg rose to $0.2727 before the price adjusted to $0.2712 (current market value).
The third-largest cryptocurrency in the world is extending the consolidation after a falling triangle breakout failed to achieve the desired results. For now, XRP is teetering under the 50 Simple Moving Average on the 1-hour chart. The 100 SMA is standing at $0.2770 below the key resistance at $0.2800.
The Relative Strength Index is gradually slopping upwards at 46. The Indicator retested the oversold (30) yesterday. The MACD is under the mean line, however, grinding north to show that bulls are regaining strength. $0.27 is establishing as a key support area above the$0.2500 (major support).
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
