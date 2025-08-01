- XRP gravitates to $2.89 intraday low before rising slightly above $3.00 amid rising risk-off sentiment.
- XRP’s spot volume remains neutral compared to the sell-off from its record high the previous week, suggesting seller exhaustion.
- Massive liquidations in the derivatives market could lead to a short squeeze, catalyzing XRP’s rebound.
Ripple (XRP) price rebound has been elusive after declining for three consecutive days. The sell-off in the broader cryptocurrency market left many holders and traders counting losses, with XRP currently trading at $2.98, or 16% from its record high of $3.66 reached on July 18.
XRP dips under $3.00 as liquidations surge
The XRP derivatives market is shaky following the lengthy correction from the all-time high. CoinGlass data highlights liquidations amounting to $41.4 million over the past 24 hours, with long position holders accounting for the lion’s share of $39 million.
XRP Futures liquidation data | Source: CoinGlass
The subsequent drop in the futures Open Interest (OI) and volume underscores XRP’s upside-heavy structure, which could keep the price suppressed in upcoming sessions.
The notional value of all outstanding futures or options contracts averages $8.13 billion, representing a 26% drop from the July peak of $10.94 billion. This shows that fewer traders are betting on increases in XRP price.
XRP Futures Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass
Technical outlook: XRP offers bearish signals
XRP showcases a weakening technical structure on the daily chart, underlined by multiple bearish signals, including a downward-trending Relative Strength Index (RSI).
After peaking at 88 in overbought territory, the RSI sits slightly below the midline, which points to diminishing buying pressure. The downtrend could extend further toward the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), providing support at $2.77 if investors uphold the dominant risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.
A sell signal triggered by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on Friday encourages investors to reduce exposure as they hope to buy XRP again at a lower price point.
Risk sentiment could remain high as long as the blue MACD line holds below the red signal line, while the momentum indicator slides downward toward the mean line.
XRP/USDT daily chart
Key levels likely to stand out in upcoming sessions include support at $2.77 or the 50-day EMA and the pivotal $3.00 zone, as well as the resistance at $3.32. A break on either side of this range could determine the direction XRP takes in August.
As for the low spot trading volume, which stands at $168 million at the time of writing, it indicates that seller exhaustion is kicking in. Therefore, an increase in speculative demand could have a positive impact on XRP price, reaffirming the bullish outlook toward the record high.
XRP Spot Bubblemap | Source: CryptoQuant
CryptoQuant’s XRP Spot Bubble map backs the decrease in spot volume, as reflected on the chart. Low trading volume suggests fading liquidity characterized by fewer buyers and sellers. The price of XRP could consolidate near support at $3.00 before the next move plays out.
Cryptocurrency prices FAQs
Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.
A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.
Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.
Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum dips below $3,700 as Trump’s new tariffs raise market concerns
Ethereum price slips below key support, hinting at a pullback toward the $3,500 psychological level. Trump’s new reciprocal tariffs and the Fed’s hawkish stance have triggered risk-off sentiment.
Dogecoin extends losses as open interest, funding rates plunge
Dogecoin price trims part of July gains as risk-averse sentiment spreads in the broader cryptocurrency market. Dogecoin futures Open Interest falls sharply to $3.42 billion after peaking at $5.35 billion in July.
Crypto Today: Could Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP flip the historically bearish August trend to bullish?
Bitcoin slides below $115,000 as bears eye $112,000 support amid surging crypto liquidations. Ethereum starts August on a shaky note following a bullish July, targeting support at $3,500.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 16-day consolidation ends — fakeout or real breakdown?
Bitcoin price closes below its lower consolidation limit at $116,000, ending a 16-day consolidation phase this week. The US Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady in the 4.25%–4.50% range for the fifth consecutive time.
Bitcoin: BTC 16-day consolidation ends — fakeout or real breakdown?
Bitcoin (BTC) price closes below its lower consolidation limit at $116,000, ending a 16-day consolidation phase this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.