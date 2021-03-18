Ripple Price Forecast: XRP sellers eye $0.4300 amid sustained trading below key upside hurdles

- XRP/USD snaps two-day winning streak, eases towards intraday low off-late.
- Failures to cross 200-SMA, three-week-old resistance line favor sellers.
- Ascending trend line from February 23 lures bears, 1.5-month-long falling resistance line adds to the upside filters.
Ripple sellers look set to retake the controls while flashing 0.50% intraday loss, currently around $0.4674, to tease the intraday low of $0.4667 during early Thursday. In doing so, the altcoin drops for the first time in a week while justifying the failures to cross immediate resistances.
Not only the pullback from 200-SMA and three-week-old resistance but successful trading below a downward sloping trend line from February 01 also favor XRP/USD bears.
As a result, the lower line of the short-term ascending triangle formation, around $0.4300 seems to lure the XRP/USD sellers for now.
However, a clear downside break of the same may not hesitate to challenge an ascending trend line from February 02, currently around $0.3900.
On the flip side, a clear break of the stated SMA and immediate resistance line, around $0.4855-75 needs to cross a bit longer falling trend line, at $0.5295 now, to recall the XRP/USD bulls.
Overall, XRP/USD is likely to witness further downside but the bears should remain cautious until witnessing sustained trading below $0.4300.
XRP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.4676
|Today Daily Change
|-21 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45%
|Today daily open
|0.4697
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.4527
|Daily SMA50
|0.464
|Daily SMA100
|0.4086
|Daily SMA200
|0.3592
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.4819
|Previous Daily Low
|0.4537
|Previous Weekly High
|0.4896
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.4231
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7565
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.3406
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.4712
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.4645
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.455
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.4402
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.4267
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.4832
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.4967
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5114
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
