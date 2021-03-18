Ripple Price Forecast: XRP sellers eye $0.4300 amid sustained trading below key upside hurdles

XRP/USD snaps two-day winning streak, eases towards intraday low off-late.

Failures to cross 200-SMA, three-week-old resistance line favor sellers.

Ascending trend line from February 23 lures bears, 1.5-month-long falling resistance line adds to the upside filters.

Ripple sellers look set to retake the controls while flashing 0.50% intraday loss, currently around $0.4674, to tease the intraday low of $0.4667 during early Thursday. In doing so, the altcoin drops for the first time in a week while justifying the failures to cross immediate resistances.

Not only the pullback from 200-SMA and three-week-old resistance but successful trading below a downward sloping trend line from February 01 also favor XRP/USD bears.

As a result, the lower line of the short-term ascending triangle formation, around $0.4300 seems to lure the XRP/USD sellers for now.

However, a clear downside break of the same may not hesitate to challenge an ascending trend line from February 02, currently around $0.3900.

On the flip side, a clear break of the stated SMA and immediate resistance line, around $0.4855-75 needs to cross a bit longer falling trend line, at $0.5295 now, to recall the XRP/USD bulls.

Overall, XRP/USD is likely to witness further downside but the bears should remain cautious until witnessing sustained trading below $0.4300.

XRP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected