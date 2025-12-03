TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

XRP rises as ETF inflows persist despite weak retail demand

  • XRP rises for the second consecutive day despite the general crypto market outlook remaining bearish.
  • Retail demand for XRP derivatives declines, with futures Open Interest averaging $3.75 billion on Wednesday.
  • XRP spot ETFs mark 12 days of consecutive inflows, with the total volume averaging $824 million.
XRP rises as ETF inflows persist despite weak retail demand
John IsigeJohn IsigeFXStreet

Ripple (XRP) is trading at around $2.17 at the time of writing, as bulls push to regain control of the trend. Despite the broader cryptocurrency market's bearish outlook, XRP has risen for the second consecutive day, signaling a potential bullish shift.

Low retail demand continues to cap XRP's upside

XRP bulls are aiming to gain momentum alongside other crypto majors such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). However, retail interest in the cross-border remittance token has been significantly suppressed since the October 10 flash crash. 

The XRP futures Open Interest (OI) averages $3.75 billion on Wednesday, down 55% from $8.36 billion on October 10. This decline underscores a weak derivatives market, as investors continue to lose confidence in the token's ability to sustain an uptrend. 

OI tracks the notional value of outstanding futures contracts; hence, a steady increase is required to support price increases.

XRP Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass

As for XRP spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), institutional interest has not faltered since their debut in the United States (US) on November 13. SoSoValue data shows that XRP ETFs recorded nearly $68 million in inflow volume on Tuesday, building on a robust bullish streak.

Meanwhile, cumulative total net inflow volume stands at $824 million, with net assets averaging $845 million as of Tuesday. Continued ETF inflows will likely support positive market sentiment and increase the odds of a sustained uptrend.

XRP ETF flows | Source: SoSoValue

Technical outlook: XRP recovery stalls under key moving averages

XRP is trading at $2.17 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border remittance token remains below the falling 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2.32, 100-day EMA at $2.47 and the 200-day EMA at $2.50, which will likely cap rebounds.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart shows the blue line above the signal line and near the zero mark. The green histogram bars are edging higher, hinting at mild bullish momentum.
At the same time, the RSI sits at 47 (neutral), reflecting balanced flows and a subdued bid. With the SuperTrend parked at $2.40 and the Parabolic SAR rising to $1.86, topside remains challenged while dips find trailing support.

Parabolic SAR below price at 1.8646 supports a gradual basing attempt, but the overhead SuperTrend at $2.40 and the 200-day EMA at 2.50 cap recovery ambitions.

XRP/USD daily chart


A decisive close above the 50-day EMA at $2.32 would tilt momentum in favor of bulls and expose the $2.40–$2.47 resistance corridor, while stalling under the moving averages would extend consolidation. Further widening in the positive MACD histogram would strengthen the near-term bias; if it flattens, range-bound conditions would persist.
The RSI needs a break above 50 to validate traction; failure would leave the market vulnerable to renewed tests of the SAR trail at $1.86.

Ripple FAQs

Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.

XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.

XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.

XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Author

John Isige

John Isige

FXStreet

John Isige is a seasoned cryptocurrency journalist and markets analyst committed to delivering high-quality, actionable insights tailored to traders, investors, and crypto enthusiasts. He enjoys deep dives into emerging Web3 tren

More from John Isige
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

XRP gains momentum as ETF inflows offset bearish market trends

XRP gains momentum as ETF inflows offset bearish market trends

Ripple is trading at around $2.17 at the time of writing, as bulls push to regain control of the trend. Despite the broader cryptocurrency market's bearish outlook, XRP has risen for the second consecutive day, signaling a potential bullish shift.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP edge higher despite low institutional and retail demand 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP edge higher despite low institutional and retail demand 

Bitcoin is showcasing strength, trading marginally below $93,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are extending mild intraday gains, moving in tandem with Bitcoin and the larger cryptocurrency market.

Litecoin rebounds on rising retail demand as Vanguard’s ETF move supports crypto markets

Litecoin rebounds on rising retail demand as Vanguard’s ETF move supports crypto markets

Litecoin (LTC) is up 3% by press time on Wednesday amid increased demand for cryptocurrencies with listed Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), as the Vanguard Group has approved third-party ETFs on its platform. 

Chainlink Price Forecast: Rising momentum fuels rally after Grayscale ETF launch

Chainlink Price Forecast: Rising momentum fuels rally after Grayscale ETF launch

Chainlink rises by almost 7% at press time on Wednesday, underpinned by the launch of Grayscale’s LINK Exchange Traded Fund on Tuesday. Derivatives data show an increase in retail interest, as futures Open Interest jumps by over 20% in the last 24 hours. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC steadies as data suggests local bottom

Bitcoin: BTC steadies as data suggests local bottom

Bitcoin (BTC) hovers around $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday, extending its recovery by 5% so far this week. On the institutional front, a modest outflow from US-listed spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) marks a slowdown from previous weeks and signals a reduction in selling pressure, further supporting BTC’s recovery.