Ripple (XRP) has pulled back to $2.43 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after rising for two consecutive days. The minor sell-off from an intraday high of $2.57 reflects a bearish outlook in the broader crypto market, as investors book early profits.

Macroeconomic uncertainty and the absence of strong bullish triggers within the industry continue to weigh on sentiment. Still, if the derivatives market holds recent gains, XRP could stabilize and resume its move toward $3.00.

XRP derivatives market rebounds

The XRP derivatives market has experienced a notable increase in retail interest, with Open Interest (OI) climbing to $4.11 billion on Tuesday from $3.36 billion the previous day.

This uptick occurred alongside a move in the price of XRP to a weekly high of $2.58, underscoring the influence retail traders have in driving prices higher.

OI is critical in gauging investor interest in XRP, as it represents the notional value of outstanding futures contracts. A steady uptrend suggests that investors are confident that the XRP price will keep rising in the short term and are willing to increase their risk exposure.

XRP Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass

A subsequent increase in the trading volume to $10.58 billion indicates that fresh money is entering the market. The volume and OI should increase in tandem to support a short-term bullish trend.

XRP Futures Open Interest Volume | Source: CoinGlass

Technical outlook: XRP recovery in jeopardy amid mixed signals

XRP edges lower, down nearly 3% to $2.45 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The cross-border remittance token is also positioned below key moving averages, including the 50-day EMA at $2.56, the 200-day EMA at $2.58, and the 100-day EMA at $2.64, all of which highlight key resistance levels.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently sits at 48, down from Monday’s reading of 52. This suggests easing bullish momentum, which may curtail the short-term bullish outlook toward $3.00. Key areas of interest for traders are $2.24, tested on Sunday and $2.07, tested on November 4.

XRP/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has maintained a buy signal since Monday, suggesting investors increase their risk exposure. However, recovery above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs may help uphold a bullish outlook, with an eye on $3.00.