TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP falls below $2.50 after Fed rate cut, Trump-Xi trade deal

  • XRP extends its correction below $2.50 as investors ‘sell the news’ on Fed rate cut and US-China trade deal.
  • XRP faces a weakening derivatives market, with futures Open Interest remaining below $5 billion.
  • The RSI slides into bearish region amid a potential profit-taking and broader risk-off sentiment.
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP falls below $2.50 after Fed rate cut, Trump-Xi trade deal
John IsigeJohn IsigeFXStreet

Ripple (XRP) declines alongside crypto majors such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), trading below $2.50 at the time of writing on Thursday. The selling pressure in the broader cryptocurrency market followed the Federal Reserve (Fed) lowering interest rates by 25 basis points to a range of 3.75% to 4.00%.

XRP downside risks surge after Fed Chair Powell’s remarks

Although the rate cut was largely expected, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday spooked markets that had priced in at least three rate cuts this year. Powell’s outlook dampened sentiment across the crypto market, extending the correction since Monday.

“In the committee’s discussions at this meeting, there were strongly differing views about how to proceed in December,” Powell stated. “A further reduction in the policy rate at the December meeting is not a foregone conclusion. Far from it.”

Meanwhile, markets briefly reacted to United States (US) President Donald Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea, rising before erasing the gains.

President Trump called the meeting with President Xi “amazing,” announcing several outcomes, including a 10% reduction in tariffs to 47% from the current 57%, the removal of bottlenecks on rare-earth metals, and the resumption of soybean exports to the Asian economic giant, among others.

President Trump said they signed a one-year agreement that will be extended. Trump added President Xi will visit the US next year, while President Trump will head to China in April.

Sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market appeared to worsen despite the US and China easing trade tensions. XRP remains below $2.50 at the time of writing, with key technical indicators hinting at a continued correction in the short term.

Meanwhile, XRP futures Open Interest (OI) is down approximately 41% to $4.37 billion from $7.43 billion on October 1. Although OI has improved from a monthly low of $3.49 billion, general interest in the token remains significantly suppressed compared to July, when XRP rallied to $3.66, its current record high.

XRP futures Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass

Technical outlook: XRP bears tighten their grip 

XRP holds its position below key moving averages, including the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2.60, the 50-day EMA at $2.67, and the 100-day EMA at $2.72, suggesting a top-heavy technical structure.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), at 43 and falling, indicates that bearish momentum is increasing, which could accelerate the pullback toward support at $2.18, last tested on October 17.

XRP/USDT daily chart

Still, if investors buy the dip, seeking new entry positions after the drawdown and XRP closes the day above $2.50, a trend reversal could occur. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has maintained a buy signal since last Friday, encouraging investors to increase exposure and contributing to buying pressure.

Key milestones traders will watch for include a sustained break above the 200-day EMA at $2.60, the 50-day EMA at $2.67 and the 100-day EMA at $2.72. If bulls push above the trendline resistance on the daily chart, the path of least resistance would remain upward, increasing the odds of a rally toward the record high of $3.66.

Ripple FAQs

Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.

XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.

XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.

XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.

Author

John Isige

John Isige

FXStreet

John Isige is a seasoned cryptocurrency journalist and markets analyst committed to delivering high-quality, actionable insights tailored to traders, investors, and crypto enthusiasts. He enjoys deep dives into emerging Web3 tren

More from John Isige
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Zcash extends bullish momentum as bulls eye $400

Zcash extends bullish momentum as bulls eye $400

Zcash upholds its bullish outlook, trading at around $360 at the time of writing on Thursday. The privacy-focused token has, over the past few weeks, edged higher, shrugging off volatility and risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. 

Bitcoin slips below $111,000 as Fed hawkish tone offsets US-China trade optimism

Bitcoin slips below $111,000 as Fed hawkish tone offsets US-China trade optimism

Bitcoin price extends drop below $111,000 on Thursday after closing under a key ascending trendline the previous day. The Fed’s hawkish stance dampened risk appetite, pressuring Bitcoin and broader crypto markets.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound after Trump-Xi meeting

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound after Trump-Xi meeting

Bitcoin marginally increases, trading above $110,000 on Thursday after three consecutive days of declines this week. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, offer subtle signs of recovery at the time of writing

Hyperliquid stalls below $50 as RSI signals bearish divergence

Hyperliquid stalls below $50 as RSI signals bearish divergence

Hyperliquid struggles to overcome the $50.000 psychological resistance, consolidating below this level since Monday, as a bearish divergence in the RSI on the 4-hour chart suggests that buying pressure is waning.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC reclaims $111,000 as US inflation inches higher

Bitcoin: BTC reclaims $111,000 as US inflation inches higher

Bitcoin (BTC) price reclaims $111,000 mark at the time of writing on Friday, after finding support around the key level earlier this week. The release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data shows that inflation remains sticky, with experts citing the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs.