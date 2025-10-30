TRENDING:
Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies fail to rally as Fed Chair sparks cautious sentiment

  • Bitcoin declined below $111,000 and Ethereum held steady under $4,000 after the Fed decision on Wednesday.
  • The Federal Reserve continued with its monetary easing path in its October meeting, reducing interest rates by 25 bps.
  • The market is dominated by cautious sentiment after Powell signaled that a third rate cut in December is far from guaranteed.
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Bitcoin (BTC) declined from $115,000, reaching the $110,000 key level on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve (Fed) signaled cautious sentiment despite delivering a widely anticipated 25 basis points (bps) rate cut at its October meeting.

Ethereum (ETH) fell below $4,000, breaching the $3,900 level before bouncing near $3,850, while XRP edged down slightly toward $2.5.

The decline sparked more than $589 million in crypto liquidations over the past 24 hours, with long liquidations dominating at $454.8 million, according to Coinglass data.

Bitcoin longs were hit the hardest, with $190.7 million in positions wiped off the market. Ethereum followed with $126.4 million in long liquidations. The largest liquidation was a BTCUSD position worth $11 million on Bybit.

Powell's remarks spark caution among investors

At its October meeting, the Fed continued its monetary easing path, reducing interest rates by 25 bps to 3.75%-4%. While the market widely anticipated the decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell caught investors off guard in his comments after the decision, signaling that the agency may adopt a wait-and-see approach in its next meeting.

"A further reduction in the policy rate at the December meeting is not a foregone conclusion, far from it," said Powell. He suggested that a lack of comprehensive economic data due to the current US government shutdown could prevent the agency from continuing on its current path. Powell also highlighted differing views among policymakers on the next step forward.

"Today's cut is supportive, but the shutdown's data blackout means subsequent Fed moves are now unpredictable, and that's what markets hate most," RedStone co-founder Marcin Kazmierczak told FXStreet. "This uncertainty likely means Bitcoin and broader crypto volatility through year-end," he added.

Market participants are now looking towards the outcome of US President Donald Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

The general crypto market is down about 1% over the past 24 hours at the time of publication.

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors.

Editor's Picks

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI token rally holds steady amid rising CEXs inflows

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI token rally holds steady amid rising CEXs inflows

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.2600 at the time of writing on Wednesday, surfacing above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $0.2618 for a potential breakout.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare losses ahead of Fed interest rate decision

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare losses ahead of Fed interest rate decision

Bitcoin (BTC) is showing signs of recovery, trading above $113,000 on Wednesday as interest in cryptocurrencies increases ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) interest rate decision. 

Bitcoin steadies near $113,000 as traders brace for Fed rate decision, Big Tech earnings

Bitcoin steadies near $113,000 as traders brace for Fed rate decision, Big Tech earnings

Bitcoin price holds around $113,000 on Wednesday, finding support near a previously broken ascending trendline. Market volatility could spike as the Fed is set to deliver a 25 bps rate cut and Big Tech earnings loom.

BNB Price Forecast: Bearish flag flashes downside risk as revenue, DEXs volume tumble

BNB Price Forecast: Bearish flag flashes downside risk as revenue, DEXs volume tumble

BNB, previously known as Binance Coin, is trading near $1,100 at press time on Wednesday, following a 3% drop the previous day. The declining network activity on the BNB chain ecosystem and the nearly 5% drop in futures Open Interest indicate low demand. 

Bitcoin: BTC reclaims $111,000 as US inflation inches higher

Bitcoin: BTC reclaims $111,000 as US inflation inches higher

Bitcoin (BTC) price reclaims $111,000 mark at the time of writing on Friday, after finding support around the key level earlier this week. The release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data shows that inflation remains sticky, with experts citing the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs.