- XRP's rebound from the 100-day EMA could set the stage for gains above $3.00.
- Ripple partners with Securitize, enabling BlackRock's BUIDL and VanEck's holders to swap shares for RLUSD stablecoin.
- The collaboration lays the groundwork for Securitize's integration with the XRP Ledger, enabling utility expansion in the XRPL ecosystem.
Ripple (XRP) rises above $2.88 on Wednesday, reflecting a bullish wave across the wider cryptocurrency market, which has seen Bitcoin (BTC) also climb above the $113,000 level. The cross-border money remittance token holds above a key short-term support at $2.83, increasing the chances of extending its recovery above the critical $3.00 level.
Ripple and Securitize integrate BlackRock's BUIDL and VanEck's VBILL with RLUSD
Ripple has announced a strategic partnership with Securitize, a tokenization platform, aimed at developing a smart contract that would enable holders of BlackRock's BUIDL and VanEck's VBILL funds to exchange their shares for the RLUSD stablecoin seamlessly. The smart contract expands RLUSD's utility as an additional off-ramp for BUIDL and VBILL.
BUIDL is short for BlackRock's USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, while VBILL is VanEck's tokenized treasury fund. Both of these funds are issued on public blockchains.
The integration would provide holders of BUIDL and VBILL with exposure to RLUSD, without sacrificing on-chain yield and a broader range of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) strategies; thus ensuring utility expansion, flexibility and interoperability.
"Making RLUSD available as an exchange option for tokenized funds is a natural next step as we continue to bridge traditional finance and crypto," Jack McDonald, SVP of stablecoins at Ripple, stated.
Additionally, Securitize is expected to integrate its tokenisation infrastructure with the XRP Ledger (XRPL) to boost utility in the XRPL ecosystem.
"Partnering with Ripple to integrate RLUSD into our tokenization infrastructure is a major step forward in automating liquidity for tokenized assets," Carlos Domingo, the co-founder and CEO of Securitize, said.
Meanwhile, retail interest in XRP has declined over the past few days, with the futures Open Interest (OI) dropping to $7.50 billion from $8.79 billion on Friday.
The drop in OI, which represents the notional value of outstanding futures contracts, indicates a lack of conviction in XRP sustaining an uptrend in the short term. If retail demand remains subdued in the coming days, bulls may struggle to sustain the uptrend, targeting highs above $3.00.
XRP Futures Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass
Technical outlook: XRP bulls eye $3.00 breakout
XRP is extending recovery toward the $3.00 level after rebounding from support provided by the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2.83. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which has risen to 44, backs XRP's short-term bullish structure.
Key areas of interest for traders include the 50-day EMA, which marks a near-term resistance level at $2.94, and a descending trendline that has remained in place since XRP hit a new record high of $3.66 on July 18. Trading above this trendline could enhance XRP's recovery potential toward the next key hurdle, highlighted in red on the daily chart, at approximately $3.38.
XRP/USDT daily chart
Still, traders should temper their bullish expectations, considering the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has maintained a sell signal since Monday.
Suppose the blue MACD line remains below the red signal line; it will indicate persistent risk-off sentiment, which could trigger declines below the 100-day EMA support at $2.83, potentially leading to a drop toward the 200-day EMA at $2.59.
Ripple FAQs
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Aster Price Forecast: ASTER skyrockets as whales, DeFi TVL fuel rally
Aster extends its rally trading above $2.34 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The newly launched native perpetual Decentralized Exchange (DEX) token is up 18% on the day, reflecting growing demand, especially from whales.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare losses as whale selling continues
Bitcoin holds above the $112,500 level, but recovery remains subdued as whales reduce exposure. Ethereum struggles to hold above $4,100 as risk-off sentiment manifests in ETF outflows.
Bitcoin stabilizes around $112,600 as Fed caution, geopolitical risks weigh on sentiment
Bitcoin stabilizes around $112,600 on Wednesday after correcting nearly 3% so far this week. The Fed’s cautious stance and rising geopolitical conflicts could trigger a risk-off sentiment in the market.
Mantle Price Forecast: MNT holds steady uptrend amid Bybit integrations
Mantle price advances higher for the third straight day, trading above $1.80 at press time on Wednesday. The announcement of the VIP holder program and trading fees discount over Bybit on Tuesday boosted the interest in MNT derivatives.
Bitcoin: BTC steadies above $116,000 as FOMC dovish stance boosts risk-on sentiment
Bitcoin shows strength, continuing its three consecutive weeks of recovery and holding steady above $116,000 on Friday. The recovery extends following the dovish Federal Reserve stance.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.