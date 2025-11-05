TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

XRP eyes recovery despite low retail demand and risk-off sentiment

  • XRP holds $2.22 as bulls push to reclaim key support areas amid heightened volatility.
  • XRP remains choppy amid low retail demand and traders piling into short positions, hindering recovery.
  • XRP could extend its correction by 15% as a Death Cross pattern beckons.
XRP eyes recovery despite low retail demand and risk-off sentiment
John IsigeJohn IsigeFXStreet

Ripple (XRP) holds above $2.22 as bulls pare losses on Wednesday, following two consecutive days of declines. Despite bullish attempts to regain control, XRP is facing low retail demand amid deleveraging, liquidations amid risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

A weak technical structure has made it difficult to hold onto gains, triggering a cascade of losses since XRP reached its record high of $3.66 in mid-July. 

XRP remains topside heavy in a weakening derivatives market 

The sell-off on Monday and Tuesday has left many investors counting losses, as reflected by the amount of liquidations in the derivatives market. According to CoinGlass data, approximately $29 million in long positions was liquidated on Monday alongside $3 million in shorts. 

The selling pressure continued on Tuesday, liquidating over $36 million in long positions and $6 million in shorts. CoinGlass shows liquidations totaling $2 million in long positions and $1.5 million in shorts on Wednesday.

XRP liquidations | Source: CoinGlass

A sharp decline in futures Open Interest (OI) to $3.32 billion on Wednesday, from $4.33 billion on Monday and $9.09 billion on October 7, suggests that risk-off sentiment remains prevalent. Traders are likely staying on the sidelines due to a lack of conviction in XRP's ability to sustain recovery. 

XRP Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass

The OI-Weighted Funding Rate metric's erratic movements support the risk-off sentiment narrative. Currently, this metric averages 0.0001%, following a minor recovery from -0.0006 on Tuesday, indicating that traders are piling into short positions, leaving XRP vulnerable to selling pressure.

OI-Weighted Funding Rate metric | source: CoinGlass

Technical outlook: XRP signals potential rebound 

XRP is trading at around $2.22 at the time of writing on Wednesday, weighed down by headwinds in the broader cryptocurrency market. Traders are watching for a close above the short-term $2.22 support to usher in stability ahead of a potential recovery.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has recovered to 33 on the daily chart, signaling that bearish momentum is decreasing. Higher RSI readings indicate that sentiment is shifting from bearish to bullish, increasing the odds of a steady recovery toward the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) resistance at $2.59.

XRP/USDT daily chart

Still, traders should temper their bullish expectations due to an incoming Death Cross pattern in the same daily time frame. The 50-day EMA is moving toward a downward crossover with the 200-day EMA, which may further reinforce the bearish outlook.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart has maintained a sell signal since Tuesday, encouraging investors to reduce their exposure. Red histogram bars below the mean line suggest overhead pressure remains apparent, and the downtrend could resume, targeting lows below $2.00.

Cryptocurrency prices FAQs

Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.

A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.

Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.

Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.

Author

John Isige

John Isige

FXStreet

John Isige is a seasoned cryptocurrency journalist and markets analyst committed to delivering high-quality, actionable insights tailored to traders, investors, and crypto enthusiasts. He enjoys deep dives into emerging Web3 tren

More from John Isige
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar (XLM) breaks out of a falling channel pattern on the downside after two straight days of losses as a Death Cross pattern emerges on the daily chart. The XRP-rival risks further losses as the retail demand softens and analyst Peter Brandt alerts a pattern breakout. 

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP consolidate after recent market correction

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP consolidate after recent market correction

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are showing signs of stabilization on Wednesday after a sharp market-wide correction earlier in the week. These top three cryptocurrencies are consolidating near key support levels.

ZKsync, Internet Computer hold gains as Bitcoin slips below $100,000

ZKsync, Internet Computer hold gains as Bitcoin slips below $100,000

ZKsync (ZK) and Internet Computer (ICP) hold steady amid the broader cryptocurrency market correction as Bitcoin (BTC) drops below $100,000 for the first time since June 23. The sudden decline wipes out $2 billion in total liquidations. 

Ethereum price dips below $3,500 driven by ETF outflows

Ethereum price dips below $3,500 driven by ETF outflows

Ethereum (ETH) remains largely in bearish hands, trading marginally above $3,500 on Tuesday. The leading smart contracts token has extended its decline for the second consecutive day, reflecting the negative sentiment in the wider crypto market. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $110,000 as macroeconomic headwinds weigh on risk assets

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $110,000 as macroeconomic headwinds weigh on risk assets

Bitcoin (BTC) extends its decline this week, slipping below $110,000 at the time of writing on Friday as macroeconomic headwinds continued to weigh on risk assets.