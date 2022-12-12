Bitcoin (BTC) has completed a 5-wave move to the upside, but the impulse technical ended a running flat too. Below the base channel, the trend has definitely lost steam but is it a wave one downward or another correction before an upward spiral?
Ripple (XRP) has a structure resembling a correction, but its origin started from the bottom up. This suggests it is correcting in a complex pattern and is unlikely to have finished due to its corrective downward leg.
