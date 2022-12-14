Yesterday’s inflation report in the US filled investors with joy and further hope that inflation in the US may have peaked this summer and we will be heading lower from here, and that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will adopt a softer monetary policy stance and hike, yes, by 50bp today, but certainly not more than another 25bp in February.
But Powell could also stress the fact that inflation remains significantly high compared with the 2% policy target, and that relaxing the tightening measures prematurely is not a good idea.
In the FX, the US dollar index fell following the softer-than-expected CPI print, and hit a fresh low since summer.
The softer US dollar, and stronger euro sent the European indices to fresh highs since summer. The DAX flirted with the June peak, and the Eurostoxx50 traded at the highest level since February
Crude oil rallied more than 2.50% yesterday, on hope that the Fed could slow down the rate hikes, and not push the US into a deep recession to fight inflation.
In cryptocurrencies, the FTX drama continues with the arrestation of Sam Bankman-Fried in the Bahamas, news that investors withdrew $3.7 billion worth of funds from Binance since last week, and that Binance reportedly stopped the stablecoin USDC withdrawals.
But Bitcoin couldn’t care less. The price of a coin advanced more than 3% yesterday, showing that the FTX drama has been priced in and out and further drama should not hit the coin harder.
