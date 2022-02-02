Ripple price breaks above yesterday high as XRP sees bulls taking over price action

- Ripple price is ready to break above $0.63, taking out past highs.
- XRP bulls come in on a wave of positive global market sentiment.
- Expect a break above $0.63 to carry 25% gains.
Ripple (XRP) price is experiencing a bullish lift after price opened above a vital barrier that could draw more investors into the nascent rally in Ripple coins. The buy-demand force is so tremendous that it is being reflected by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) which is experiencing a substantial up move. Expect a further continuation higher as long as global markets stay in risk-on mode, carrying 25% of gains before hitting $0.78 to the upside.
XRP bulls set the target at $0.78, carrying 25% of gains
XRP price has been trading a bit sideways these past few days as investors and market participants awaited confirmation that markets were ready to shrug off January’s negativeness. Going into the second trading day of February, bulls look set to come storming out of the gates in full force, as all equity indices are in the green and, in the process, are pulling cryptocurrencies out of their ditch. This perfect tailwind will see a lift in XRP price action, carrying 25% of gains as bulls set a new target at $0.78, in the near term.
XRP bulls have some other elements in their corner for building a case to start an uptrend, apart from the tailwind spillover from equity markets. Bulls have very well respected $0.58, leading to a massive inflow of investors at this level. With that, the RSI has been drifting further away from the oversold area and still has a lot of ground to cover before becoming overbought, thus holding more upside potential for any long positions.
XRP/USD daily chart
Sentiment could still be set to shift to the downside as inflation seems to be sticky, stirring more hawkish central banks into action, and hitting global market sentiment. For XRP, that would translate in a sharp downturn towards $0.58 with a possible dip towards $0.52, where investors will want to engage again. Bears will not be in it for the long haul, however, given the RSI is likely to y hit back from oversold levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets to favor bears soon
Bitcoin price has been on a steady uptrend since its crash on January 24. The uptrend is approaching a vital resistance barrier, where it could face rejection and a potential downswing. Investors need to exercise caution with Ethereum, Ripple, therefore, and other altcoins since they might follow suit.
Crypto investors rush to buy ADA as Cardano increases overall capacity with higher block size
Input Output Hong Kong’s next parameter update for the Cardano network is set to increase the network’s capacity and throughput. This has created a spike in demand for Cardano with a 15,000% increase in whale wallets.
Solana price sets the stage for 27% crash as SOL bulls hit a dead end
Solana price has been quick to recover from the crash seen on January 20 and January 22. Since then bulls have made a comeback and SOL has recuperated most of its losses, the existence of tough resistence up ahead, however, suggests the uptrend is about to end and reverse.
Shiba Inu price could top out around $0.000040
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate how SHIB can advance further.
Bitcoin: Federal Reserve cannot tame BTC’s uptrend
Bitcoin experienced some significant losses over the past few weeks, with a more dramatic drop occurring this week after the Fed’s decision was announced. As losses have extended and Bitcoin has entered into the $30,000 zone, concerns regarding BTC being in a bear market have increased.