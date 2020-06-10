  • XRP/USD bears took control as the price is lying on top of green Ichimoku cloud.
  • The MACD has reversed from bearish to bullish.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD went up from $0.2012 to $0.2016 and is currently sitting on the green Ichimoku cloud. The price is currently sandwiched between the SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The MACD has reversed from bearish to bullish.

Support and Resistance

XRP/USD faces stiff resistance at SMA 50, $0.2114, SMA 200 and $0.219. On the downside, healthy support lies at SMA 20, $0.1944 and $0.1824.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2014
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 0.2013
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2009
Daily SMA50 0.2037
Daily SMA100 0.1938
Daily SMA200 0.2132
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2053
Previous Daily Low 0.1901
Previous Weekly High 0.2147
Previous Weekly Low 0.1973
Previous Monthly High 0.2268
Previous Monthly Low 0.178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1959
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1995
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1925
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1837
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1773
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2077
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2141
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2229

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

