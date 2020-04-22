Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD stuck in a range below $0.1900 as Ripple sue YouTube for scams

- XRP/USD has been moving in a tight range with a short-term bullish bias.
- Blockchain startup Ripple filed a lawsuit against the video-sharing platform.
Ripple's XRP settled above $0,1850. The third-largest digital asset has been range-bound since the beginning of the week. The coin has gained 1% since the beginning of the day and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis. Ripple's trading volume is registered at $8.2 billion, while an average daily trading volume settled at $1.7 billion.
XRP/US: technical picture
On the intraday charts, the local support is created by 1-hour SMA50 and the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band at $0.1845. The confluence of these technical levels has been limiting the sell-off since the beginning of the day. If it is broken, the downside momentum is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the intraday low $0.1830, followed by psychological $0.1800 with 4-hour SMA200 located just above this barrier. Considering the flat RSI, XRP/USD is likely to continue its range-bound pattern in the nearest future.
In the long run, the critical support is created by the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band at $0.1750 and 23.6% Fibo retracement for the downside move from February 2020 high at $0.1700.
On the upside, there is a strong resistance area on approach to $0.1900. It is reinforced by 1-hour SMA100 and SMA200, which means, the bulls will have a hard time pushing the price higher. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.1960-$0.1975 area. A sustainable move higher is needed for the upside to gain traction and bring $0.2000 into focus.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Ripple sues YouTube for frauds and false impersonations
The San-Francisco-based blockchain startup Ripple has taken legal action against YouTube for “dangerous online giveaway scams and false impersonations”. According to the statement, published on Tuesday, the company accused several social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, for turning a blind eye on fraudulent activities. However, the legal action is taken only against Google's YouTube.
This lawsuit calls on the video platform to do a number of things. First, to be more aggressive and proactive in identifying these scams, before they’re posted. Second, faster removal of these scams once they are identified and lastly, to not profit from these scams, the company said.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market rocking the cradle
The cryptocurrency market continues with its already typical endless pauses. This pattern is emphasizing even more that bipolarity of behaviour between the halt and the action.
XRP/USD stuck in a range below $0.1900 as Ripple sue YouTube for scams
Ripple's XRP settled above $0,1850. The third-largest digital asset has been range-bound since the beginning of the week. The coin has gained 1% since the beginning of the day and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD focus on staying above the 50-day SMA
Tron price is still range bound between the range limit at $0.0140 and $0.0120. The sideways action followed steady recovery from the lows recorded on March 12 around $0.00722 (Fibonacci swing low).
A decisive move above daily SMA200 heralds ETH/USD recovery to $200.00
Ethereum is among the winners of stablecoins rise, according to the resent research, published by blockchain analytics firm Messari. The experts noted that the interest to the stable coins has grown significantly in recent months.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000.