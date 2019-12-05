Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD keeps getting knocked down by the downward trending line

XRP/USD has dropped slightly from $0.214 to $0.213 in the early hours of Thursday. The daily price has repeatedly been thwarted by the resistance provided by the downward trending line. The price is floating below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Elliott Oscillator has had two red sessions after five straight green sessions, while the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates decreasing bearish momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 29.25 inside the oversold zone, which may trigger an upcoming bullish correction.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.