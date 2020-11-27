- Ripple stays depressed near the weekly low, eases below 0.5500 off-late.
- RSI’s pullback from overbought conditions keeps sellers hopeful.
- Key Fibonacci retracements hold the gate for further downside.
Ripple fades bounce off 0.4581 while declining to 0.5240, down over 2% during early Friday. The crypto major slumped the previous day, before bouncing off-late SMA.
However, failures to extend the corrective recovery join the RSI conditions that ease from the overbought region to keep the sellers hopeful.
Hence, XRP/USD sellers are currently eyeing a revisit to the 10-day SMA level of 0.4840 ahead of declining to 50% Fibonacci retracement of March-November upside, near 0.4485.
Also acting as a downside filter is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.3693 and August month’s top near 0.3280.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 0.5500 can trigger fresh recovery moves targeting the early-week lows below 0.5800. Though, any further rise will have multiple hurdles to cross beyond the 0.6000 threshold ahead of reaching the latest top close to 0.7845.
XRP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.526
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0112
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.08%
|Today daily open
|0.5372
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.3613
|Daily SMA50
|0.2932
|Daily SMA100
|0.2736
|Daily SMA200
|0.2448
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6519
|Previous Daily Low
|0.4581
|Previous Weekly High
|0.3329
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2644
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2639
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5321
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5779
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.4462
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.3553
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2525
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7428
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8338
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin at $5,000 charts begin to pop up on Twitter, how likely is such a massive correction?
It’s not uncommon to see considerable corrections in the market after massive rallies like the one Bitcoin is experiencing. Around $80 billion were wiped out from the market in less than 24 hours, and some analysts believe the price could go even lower.
Ethereum transaction fees skyrocket as price collapses
At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $520. The second-largest digital asset, with the current market capitalization of $59 billion and an average daily trading volume of $30 billion, has lost over 12% on Thursday. However, it is still in a green zone on a week-to-week basis.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA must overcome a massive supply barrier to extend a recovery
Cardano (ADA) has climbed to the 8th position in the global cryptocurrency market rating. The coin hit $0.194, the highest level since July 2020, on November 24, before the correction started.
SushiSwap Price Analysis: SUSHI rebounds strongly as whales buy the dip
The entire cryptocurrency market suffered a massive crash on Thursday. Sushiswap price dropped by more than 20% within hours but managed to recover almost instantly, hitting $1.285.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC makes new yearly highs while its network activity looks worrisome
Bitcoin has lived through the best week since February 2018. The pioneer digital currency price gained over $2,000 in less than seven days. The bullish momentum allowed it to reach a new multi-year high of nearly $18,800, marking November 2020 one of the strongest bullish months ever.