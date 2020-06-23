Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
FXStreet

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD drops after losing momentum at the $0.19–level

Cryptos |
  • XRP/USD experienced a bearish correction, following a bullish Monday.
  • The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session following five consecutive red sessions.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD dropped from $0.1895 to $0.1892 after losing momentum at the $0.19 level. The signal line is about to crossover the MACD line, showing an upcoming reversal in bearish market momentum. The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session following five consecutive red sessions.

Support and Resistance

The market has strong resistance levels at $0.19, $0.1932, SMA 20 and SMA 50.  On the downside, XRP/USD has one healthy support at $0.186.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1896
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 0.1895
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1954
Daily SMA50 0.2002
Daily SMA100 0.1916
Daily SMA200 0.2111
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1905
Previous Daily Low 0.1857
Previous Weekly High 0.1988
Previous Weekly Low 0.1821
Previous Monthly High 0.2268
Previous Monthly Low 0.178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1887
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1875
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1867
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1838
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1818
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1915
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1934
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1963

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC/USD and XRP/USD lack healthy support levels

BTC/USD and XRP/USD lack healthy support levels

BTC/USD has a lack of healthy support levels. On the upside, there is a strong resistance level at $9,650, which has the 15-min Previous Low, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-month 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.

More Cryptocurrencies News

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD drops after losing momentum at the $0.19–level

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD drops after losing momentum at the $0.19–level

XRP/USD dropped from $0.1895 to $0.1892 after losing momentum at the $0.19 level. The signal line is about to crossover the MACD line, showing an upcoming reversal in bearish market momentum.

More Ripple News

ETH/USD pauses at $247, but maintains strength with a daily bull flag

ETH/USD pauses at $247, but maintains strength with a daily bull flag

Ethereum had an amazing trading day on June 22, climbing above the daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA and blasting through many daily resistance levels. The move was stopped at $246.86, but the bears got no ...

More Ethereum News

Zcash Technical Analysis: ZEC/USD pokes through $60 but gets rejected at $61.5

Zcash Technical Analysis: ZEC/USD pokes through $60 but gets rejected at $61.5

Zcash is up 200% since March 13 but was slowing down significantly over the past three weeks. ZEC/USD was inside a daily downtrend after losing the 12-EMA and hitting a lower low at $48. On June 22, ZEC had an initial bull surge to $53.62 ...

More Cryptocurrencies News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead

Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location