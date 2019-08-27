- Ripple’s coin has recovered from the recent lows, but the upside is limited.
- The bearish trend remains dominant for XRP.
Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $11.5 billion, has been moving within a tight range recently. The coin has recovered from the intraday low of $0.2660 to trade at $0.2686 at the time of writing. The short-term trend remains bearish as the recovery is limited by $0.2700 handle. Notably, XRP/USD has lost 1.3% on a day-on-day basis and nearly 3.5% on a week-on-week basis.
Ripple's technical picture
XRP/USD recovered from $0.2390 low reached on August 14; however, the recovery momentum faded away on approach to $0.2800. The coin attempted to clear this barrier on Monday, but the upside failed to gain traction. The middle line of 1-day Bollinger Band located on the approach to the above-said level creates an additional barrier for the bulls. We will need to see a sustainable move above this handle and proceed towards the next resistance zone created by psychological $0.30 and $0.3045 (SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) daily chart).
On the downside, the local support is created by $0.2600. It is closely followed by $0.2580 (the lowest level since August 21) and $0.2500 ( the lower line of 1-day Bollinger Band). A sustainable move below this handle will open up the way towards August 14 of $0.2392 and psychological $0.2300.
XRP/USD, daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
