Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD continues hibernating under $0.32

Ripple's coin is oscillating in a tight range.
XRP/USD bulls need to clear $0.3200 to gain the upside momentum.
Ripple's XRP stays calm, even as the rest of the market has started moving. The third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $13.6 billion has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Thursday, capped bu a strong resistance at $0.3200.
At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.3140 amid decreasing volatility and short-term bearish sentiments.
Read also: Ripple announces a partnership with Kyoto University and the University of Tokyo for Blockchain Research
Ripple's technical picture
On the intraday charts, XRP/USD is supported by a confluence of SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour and the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band at $0.3130. A sustainable move below this area will bring psychological $0.3100 into focus where new short-term buyers are expected to join the market. Moreover, $0.3100 is an upper boundary of the previous consolidation channel, which means the bears might have a hard time pushing the price lower.
The next support awaits us on approach to $0.3040 (the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band) and a critical $0.30.
On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above $0.32 for the bullish momentum to gain traction. This will open up the way towards $0.34, the highest level since July 20.
XRP/USD, 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
