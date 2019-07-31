Ripple announces a partnership with Kyoto University and the University of Tokyo for Blockchain Research

- The payments specialist Ripple has announced news partnerships to work within Japanese universities.
- Kyoto University and the University of Tokyo, which is part of its University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI), are going to leverage the partnership with Ripple.
The payments solution specialist detailed the announcement within an official blog post, in their upcoming work with the Japapnese universities.
The senior director of global operations at Ripple, Emi Yoshikawa, commented on the latest partnership:
Japan is quickly becoming a leading force in crypto assets and blockchain. The region has always been forward thinking and exploring ways to improve the current financial system [...] We have seen high levels of interest from the academic community on topics around blockchain and crypto. Ripple is committed to engaging and inspiring students to become part of the workforce of the future, across areas such as blockchain, distributed computing, banking and fintech.
