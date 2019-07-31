Ripple announces a partnership with Kyoto University and the University of Tokyo for Blockchain Research

The payments specialist Ripple has announced news partnerships to work within Japanese universities.

Kyoto University and the University of Tokyo, which is part of its University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI), are going to leverage the partnership with Ripple.



Ripple announces a new partnership with Kyoto University and the University of Tokyo, which is part of its University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI).

The payments solution specialist detailed the announcement within an official blog post, in their upcoming work with the Japapnese universities.

The senior director of global operations at Ripple, Emi Yoshikawa, commented on the latest partnership: