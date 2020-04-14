Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates above $0.18, Xpring new smart features on XRP Ledger

- Ripple price gears for consolidation between $0.18 and $0.19.
- Xpring funded XRP Ledger Devnet released to versions of XRP Ledger with improved smart features.
Ripple appears to be settling above $0.18 following the recent rejection from highs around $0.2080. Recovery has been steady but slow after the colossal loss experienced in March amid the Coronavirus pandemic. As the world lulls in anxious wait for the fight against COVID-19 to succeed, Ripple’s employees continue to work day and night to ensure that new features are introduced and its blockchain solutions such as RippleNet expand to new localities.
At the time of writing, XRP/USD is trading at $0.1882. It has advanced northwards a subtle 0.68% on the day. The existing trend is bullish amidst high volatility likely to call for more bullish action. The price is battling immediate resistance from the 50-day SMA. A break above this line could allow a smooth sailing targeting resistance at $0.20.
From a technical perspective, XRP/USD consolidation is likely to take center stage between $0.18 and $0.19. The RSI, for example, is grinding sideways at 53 while the MACD is leveling at the mean line. On the other hand, sellers’ grip cannot go unnoticed owing to the wide gap between the 50-day SMA and the 200-day SMA.
XRP/USD daily chart
Xpring launches new smart features on XRP Ledger
Ripple’s incubation arm, Xpring has announced a couple of new versions for the XRP Ledger. Both versions are geared towards service improvement. The versions; 1.5.0 and 1.6.0-b1 have been released by XRP Ledger Devnet who was funded by Xpring. The 1.5.0 introduces support for the gRPC API, API versioning and RPC methods, better delivery methods as well as streamlined handshaking protocol. This version is expected to launch on XRP Ledger Testnet on April 15.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
