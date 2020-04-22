Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD calm in a narrow range between $0.18 and $0.19

- Ripple price movement stuck between resistance at $0.19 and support at $0.18.
- Price action above the 50-day SMA could boost Ripple towards the 38.2% Fibo hurdle at $0.20.
Ripple price has settled in consolidation between two important levels; $0.18 and $0.19. Recent support established at $0.1750 put an end to the selling pressure following the rejection at $0.20. The resistance at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level taken between the last swing high of $0.3484 to a swing low at $0.1117 continues to be a pain for the bulls because despite their effort gains have not been sustainable beyond this level since the free-fall mid of March.
In the meantime, XRP/USD is trading at $0.1852. Buyers intend to hold the price above the 50-day SMA in readiness for more bullish action following the current consolidation period. The immediate downside is also supported by the ascending trendline.
Technical indicators such as the MACD and the RSI align in support of the sideways action. However, with the MACD above the mean line, it means that bulls have an upper hand. The continuing bearish session with the Elliot Wave Oscillator could soon give way to a bullish session, further pulling XRP/USD towards $0.20.
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market rocking the cradle
The cryptocurrency market continues with its already typical endless pauses. This pattern is emphasizing even more that bipolarity of behaviour between the halt and the action.
XRP/USD stuck in a range below $0.1900 as Ripple sue YouTube for scams
Ripple's XRP settled above $0,1850. The third-largest digital asset has been range-bound since the beginning of the week. The coin has gained 1% since the beginning of the day and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD focus on staying above the 50-day SMA
Tron price is still range bound between the range limit at $0.0140 and $0.0120. The sideways action followed steady recovery from the lows recorded on March 12 around $0.00722 (Fibonacci swing low).
A decisive move above daily SMA200 heralds ETH/USD recovery to $200.00
Ethereum is among the winners of stablecoins rise, according to the resent research, published by blockchain analytics firm Messari. The experts noted that the interest to the stable coins has grown significantly in recent months.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000.