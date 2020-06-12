  • XRP/USD bulls pushed the price back inside the 20-day Bollinger Band.
  • The William’s %R is trending inside the oversold zone, showing that the asset is currently undervalued.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD went up from $0.1881 to $0.1892 in the early hours of Friday and re-entered the 20-day Bollinger Band. This followed a heavily bearish Thursday, wherein the price plummeted from $0.203 and dropped below the 20-day Bollinger Band.  The MACD shows increasing bearish momentum, while William’s %R is trending inside the oversold zone, indicating that the asset is currently undervalued.

Support and Resistance

XRP/USD bulls face strong resistance levels at $0.1926, $0.1959, SMA 20 and SMA 50. On the downside, there are healthy support levels at $0.1817 and $0.1765.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1892
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.53
Today daily open 0.1882
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2008
Daily SMA50 0.2041
Daily SMA100 0.193
Daily SMA200 0.2129
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2037
Previous Daily Low 0.1844
Previous Weekly High 0.2147
Previous Weekly Low 0.1973
Previous Monthly High 0.2268
Previous Monthly Low 0.178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1918
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1963
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1804
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1727
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1611
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1998
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2115
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2192

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

