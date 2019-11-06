Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls set eyes on $0.31

- Ripple price gets ready for a rise to $0.31 resistance.
- The battle to control the next direction for XRP/USD in full swing amid high volatility.
Ripple price action in the last couple of days has remained relatively shallow. Gains above the vital $0.30 have been acutely limited. At the same time, movements downwards have been cut short above the short-term support at $0.29.
Meanwhile, the prevailing trend has a bearish bias (short term) amid high volatility. The digital asset is trading 0.47% lower on the day after correcting from the opening of $0.3012 to the current value of $0.2998.
Ripple price is sitting above the ascending trendline (forming part of a rising triangle). Also offering support is the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the two-hour chart and the 50 SMA. The incoming cross of the 50 SMA above the 100 SMA clearly shows that the buyers are gaining traction.
However, the Relative Strength Index trend show that the bears have the control in the short term. XRP/USD declines are likely to find support at $0.29 and $0.25 respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
