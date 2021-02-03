Anil Panchal Anil Panchal
FXStreet

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bounces off key supports to renew bullish bets

Cryptos |
  • XRP/USD keeps corrective pullback from 100-day SMA, previous resistance.
  • Bullish MACD, sustained recovery direct buyers toward the key Fibonacci retracement levels.
  • Sellers have yearly support line as an extra barrier to cross for entry.

XRP/USD picks up the bids around 0.3965 during early Thursday. The cryptocurrency pair marked a reversal from 100-day SMA and a six-week-old support line, previous resistance, the previous day.

The recovery moves also gain support from bullish MACD and strong RSI conditions to suggest further upside.

In doing so, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels of November-December 2020 downside, respectively around 0.4780 and 0.5500, gain the market’s attention.

Also acting as an upside barrier is the weekend’s high around 0.5170 and December 17, 2020 peak surrounding 0.6580.

Meanwhile, a downside break of 100-day SMA, at 0.3715 now, will have to drop below the previous resistance line, currently around 0.3430, to revisit the sub-0.3000 area.

However, an upward sloping trend line from December 29 near 0.2600 will be a tough nut to break for the XRP/USD bears, which also holds the key to the 0.2000 threshold and December low of 0.1719.

XRP/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.3961
Today Daily Change 0.0232
Today Daily Change % 6.22%
Today daily open 0.3729
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.3059
Daily SMA50 0.3274
Daily SMA100 0.37
Daily SMA200 0.313
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.4118
Previous Daily Low 0.3406
Previous Weekly High 0.317
Previous Weekly Low 0.244
Previous Monthly High 0.5167
Previous Monthly Low 0.2109
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.3678
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.3846
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.3384
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.3039
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2671
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.4097
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.4464
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.4809

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

DOT primed for a 15% downswing after flashing a sell signal

DOT primed for a 15% downswing after flashing a sell signal

Polkadot has experienced a massive upsurge in price as well as market value. DOT is now a $17.9 billion project and currently in the fourth spot after displacing Ripple (XRP). 

More Polkadot News

SushiSwap is on fire as on-chain metrics stay strongly bullish

SushiSwap is on fire as on-chain metrics stay strongly bullish

SushiSwap has managed to rise from a ridiculed token to a darling in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector and the cryptocurrency market at large. The token is trading at new all-time highs after entering a price discovery mode since November 4.

More Sushi News

UMA price explodes by 270% to new all-time highs while technicals show it could rise even higher

UMA price explodes by 270% to new all-time highs while technicals show it could rise even higher

UMA was trading as low as $11.2 on February 2 before a massive price explosion towards $44 in less than three days. A few positive announcements and whales going into a buying spree have helped the digital asset surge to new highs.

More UMA News

Aave whales go into buying spree sending prices beyond the moon

Aave whales go into buying spree sending prices beyond the moon

Aave price has seen a parabolic rally since early November 2020 and shows no signs of exhaustion. At the time of writing, AAVE has generated over 16x gains in 90 days and indicates that more is yet to come.

More Aave News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”

In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location