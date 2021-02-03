Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bounces off key supports to renew bullish bets

- XRP/USD keeps corrective pullback from 100-day SMA, previous resistance.
- Bullish MACD, sustained recovery direct buyers toward the key Fibonacci retracement levels.
- Sellers have yearly support line as an extra barrier to cross for entry.
XRP/USD picks up the bids around 0.3965 during early Thursday. The cryptocurrency pair marked a reversal from 100-day SMA and a six-week-old support line, previous resistance, the previous day.
The recovery moves also gain support from bullish MACD and strong RSI conditions to suggest further upside.
In doing so, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels of November-December 2020 downside, respectively around 0.4780 and 0.5500, gain the market’s attention.
Also acting as an upside barrier is the weekend’s high around 0.5170 and December 17, 2020 peak surrounding 0.6580.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 100-day SMA, at 0.3715 now, will have to drop below the previous resistance line, currently around 0.3430, to revisit the sub-0.3000 area.
However, an upward sloping trend line from December 29 near 0.2600 will be a tough nut to break for the XRP/USD bears, which also holds the key to the 0.2000 threshold and December low of 0.1719.
XRP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.3961
|Today Daily Change
|0.0232
|Today Daily Change %
|6.22%
|Today daily open
|0.3729
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.3059
|Daily SMA50
|0.3274
|Daily SMA100
|0.37
|Daily SMA200
|0.313
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.4118
|Previous Daily Low
|0.3406
|Previous Weekly High
|0.317
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.244
|Previous Monthly High
|0.5167
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2109
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.3678
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.3846
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.3384
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.3039
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2671
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.4097
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.4464
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.4809
