Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bears take control following five consecutive bullish days

XRP/USD went up from $0.1785 to $0.1797 this Friday.

The Elliott Oscillator has had 19 consecutive green sessions.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bears took control in the early hours of Saturday as the price dropped from $0.1797 to $0.1794. Currently, the upward trending line is holding steady and preventing the price from going down any more. On the upside, the bulls can regain control and push the price above the $0.1875 resistance level, however, they will then encounter strong resistance at the upward curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band.

The overall market sentiment remains bullish. This can be seen in both the MACD and the Elliott Oscillator. The former shows sustained bullish momentum, while the latter has had 19 straight green sessions.

