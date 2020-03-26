  • Ripple is trading 1.17% higher and is one of the only major coins to trade in the black. 
  • The price has been accelerating toward the resistance zone on the hourly chart.

XRP/USD 1-hour chart

Ripple is slowly edging toward the 0.1700 psychological area albeit not very quickly. The market is still in a downtrend on the higher timeframe after suffering a large fall over the course of a month. Now there has been some relief with the pair finding a base and making a consolidation pattern. It does feel like the pair is in equilibrium and some decision will be made soon on the future path of the pair.

Looking closer at the chart now, the RSI indicator is moving to more positive areas. It is not yet overbought which means it could have some more room to the upside. The volume on the up candles is also picking up which is a good sign and if the red resistance line breaks it would be good if it had a high volume spike. The price is also trading above both the 200 and 55 moving averages and they are both tilting up showing signs that the trend on the hourly chart is firm. 

Ripple trading zone

Additional levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1641
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 1.36
Today daily open 0.1619
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1731
Daily SMA50 0.2317
Daily SMA100 0.2234
Daily SMA200 0.2421
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1654
Previous Daily Low 0.1572
Previous Weekly High 0.1756
Previous Weekly Low 0.1283
Previous Monthly High 0.3467
Previous Monthly Low 0.2245
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1604
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1623
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1576
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1533
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1494
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1658
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1698
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1741

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC mining difficulty is set to decrease by 15.95% - bulls should adopt the ready position

BTC mining difficulty is set to decrease by 15.95% - bulls should adopt the ready position

Bitcoin has barely moved in recent 24 hours. The first digital asset is changing hands at $6,600 with no clear short-term direction. BTC/USD hit the intraday high at $6,795, but the upside momentum faded away quickly.

More Bitcoin News

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD hibernates in a tightening range as Ripple donates $200 000 to fight coronavirus

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD hibernates in a tightening range as Ripple donates $200 000 to fight coronavirus

Ripple's XRP is hovering marginally above $0.1600, mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day. The coin has been locked in a tight range recently as the market ground to a halt after sharp movements. 

More Ripple News

TRX/USD paralyzed in the range as  Tron announces partnership with Metal Pay

TRX/USD paralyzed in the range as  Tron announces partnership with Metal Pay

TRX, now the 17th largest digital asset with the current market value of $755 million, has settled at $0.0113 and stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Thursday.

More Ethereum News

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD may continue drifting lower towards $130.00

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD may continue drifting lower towards $130.00

Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $15 billion, hit the intraday high at $138.95 before retreating to $134.82. The coin is locked in a tight range with a mild bearish bias, moving in sync with the market.

More Ethereum News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats

This week has been no less violent than the previous one. Bitcoin's weekly range exceeded $2,000 as the first digital currency touched the low at $4,437 on Monday, March 16, only to show up at $6,951 on Friday. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location