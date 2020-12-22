- XRP/USD consolidates losses below 200-bar SMA, wavers around the channel mid-point.
- Bearish MACD suggest, break of key SMA suggests further weakness.
- An upside break of channel can recall bulls targeting November top.
XRP/USD drops to 0.5170 during the early Tuesday’s trading. The crypto major dropped below 200-bar SMA the previous day before bouncing off 0.4980. The latest moves have been confined between 0.5100 and 0.5300 while bearish MACD suggests further weakness.
As a result, short-term XRP/USD sellers can eye support line of a descending trend channel formation established since November 26, at 0.4308 now, during the further downside. Though, the 0.5000 threshold may offer immediate support.
It should, however, be noted that the pair’s inability to bounce off 0.4308 may aim for the 0.4000 round-figure ahead of challenging the mid-November bottom surrounding 0.2640.
On the flip side, a clear break above 200-bar SMA, at 0.5462 now, needs to cross the one-week-old falling trend line resistance near 0.5600 before attacking the channel’s upper line around 0.6530.
If at all the XRP/USD bulls manage to cross 0.6530, 0.7500 can offer an intermediate halt during the north-run to the previous month’s peak, also the record high, near 0.7845.
XRP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5144
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0414
|Today Daily Change %
|-7.45%
|Today daily open
|0.5558
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5676
|Daily SMA50
|0.4499
|Daily SMA100
|0.3477
|Daily SMA200
|0.2898
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5864
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5297
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6578
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.4375
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7843
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.228
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5514
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5647
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5282
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5006
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.4716
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5849
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6139
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6415
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
