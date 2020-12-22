  • XRP/USD consolidates losses below 200-bar SMA, wavers around the channel mid-point.
  • Bearish MACD suggest, break of key SMA suggests further weakness.
  • An upside break of channel can recall bulls targeting November top.

XRP/USD drops to 0.5170 during the early Tuesday’s trading. The crypto major dropped below 200-bar SMA the previous day before bouncing off 0.4980. The latest moves have been confined between 0.5100 and 0.5300 while bearish MACD suggests further weakness.

As a result, short-term XRP/USD sellers can eye support line of a descending trend channel formation established since November 26, at 0.4308 now, during the further downside. Though, the 0.5000 threshold may offer immediate support.

It should, however, be noted that the pair’s inability to bounce off 0.4308 may aim for the 0.4000 round-figure ahead of challenging the mid-November bottom surrounding 0.2640.

On the flip side, a clear break above 200-bar SMA, at 0.5462 now, needs to cross the one-week-old falling trend line resistance near 0.5600 before attacking the channel’s upper line around 0.6530.

If at all the XRP/USD bulls manage to cross 0.6530, 0.7500 can offer an intermediate halt during the north-run to the previous month’s peak, also the record high, near 0.7845.

XRP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.5144
Today Daily Change -0.0414
Today Daily Change % -7.45%
Today daily open 0.5558
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5676
Daily SMA50 0.4499
Daily SMA100 0.3477
Daily SMA200 0.2898
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.5864
Previous Daily Low 0.5297
Previous Weekly High 0.6578
Previous Weekly Low 0.4375
Previous Monthly High 0.7843
Previous Monthly Low 0.228
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5514
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5647
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5282
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5006
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.4716
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5849
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6139
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6415

 

 

