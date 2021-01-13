Ripple Price Analysis: XRP eases inside 13-day-old symmetrical triangle

- XRP/USD fails to extend Tuesday’s recovery moves, remains sideways inside short-term triangle.
- MACD eases bearish bias but 200-bar SMA joins triangle resistance to challenge bulls.
- Sellers may eye December lows on triangle breakdown.
XRP/USD drops to 0.2875 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the ripple pair defies recovery hopes, triggered the previous day, while funneling down a symmetrical triangle established since December 25.
Despite failures to regain upside momentum, MACD signals ease bearish bias while the RSI conditions are also normal, which in turn suggest a slow grind to the north.
However, 200-bar SMA adds strength to the triangle’s resistance, currently around 0.3670, to challenge XRP/USD bulls. Also acting as an immediate upside filter is the December 25 top near 0.3850.
It should be noted that the quote’s ability to jump past-0.3850 will enable it to challenge the mid-December low near 0.4380.
Alternatively, a downside break of the triangle’s support, at 0.2673 now, may direct XRP/USD sellers towards the 0.2100 threshold ahead of highlighting the 0.2000 round-figure.
In a case where the crypto pair remains depressed past-0.2000, December’s low around 0.1720 will be the key to watch.
XRP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2872
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0053
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.81%
|Today daily open
|0.2925
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2697
|Daily SMA50
|0.4458
|Daily SMA100
|0.3583
|Daily SMA200
|0.3007
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.3101
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2775
|Previous Weekly High
|0.3703
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2152
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6817
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1719
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2977
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2767
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2608
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.244
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.3093
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.326
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.3419
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Four Bitcoin on-chain metrics rise to all-time highs suggesting the bull run has just begun
Bitcoin price retraced more than 20% after hitting a new all-time high of $41,986 on January 8. While the chances of further losses remain high, it might set the conditions for a new influx of capital that ignites a new uptrend.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP eases inside 13-day-old symmetrical triangle
XRP/USD drops to 0.2875 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the ripple pair defies recovery hopes, triggered the previous day, while funneling down a symmetrical triangle established since Dec 25.
VeChain holds above massive demand barrier that may propel it to higher highs
VeChain price corrected 35% within 24 hours, owing to its correlation with Bitcoin. While its VET’s resurgence since the drop shows signs of lingering buying pressure, on-chain metrics show the most critical support level underneath it is still intact.
Ethereum price ready to hit a new all-time high above $1,400
Ethereum hit a new three-year high at $1,348 on January 10, 2021, before Bitcoin crashed and took down the market with it. Nonetheless, Ethereum managed to recover up to $1,100 and is currently outperforming Bitcoin. The digital asset faces only one critical ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.